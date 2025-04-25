2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter

Titans stop taking half measures at quarterback

After a half decade of endtimes Ryan Tannehill and low floor second-round fliers, the Titans used their first-round selection on a quarterback for the first time since 2015. For the first time in franchise history, it was a No. 1 overall quarterback. Cam Ward arrives in Tennessee with some uncertainty — can he settle down and take his short-to-intermediate gains along with the bombs? — but he has the franchise-altering upside every team desperately craves. To win the Super Bowl, you typically need a quarterback capable of being the offense. For every Joe Flacco exception, there’s a Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes dynasty. Even if Ward is not a Brady or Mahomes — and some of our friends think he is a Mahomes — he has “put the offense on me” capabilities. After years of managing their quarterbacks, the Titans finally get to build around one.

Jaguars seize the day, trade up for football Ohtani Travis Hunter

Despite — or perhaps because of — their recent lack of success, the Jaguars have not been afraid to take big swings under owner Shad Khan. They don’t get much bigger than surrendering a future first-rounder (and more) to move up only three spots to select a player who technically doesn’t have a position. That’s because Hunter plays every position. This football unicorn was an every-snap corner in addition to being the No. 3 major conference receiver (1,258 yards) last season. The question for fantasy managers is whether he’s a package player as a rookie. Despite his protestations he will continue to suit up for every play on both sides of the ball as a pro, the reality is that Hunter will be limited somewhere to begin 2025. If it’s on offense, he’ll be the biggest name without enough game to be an every-week starter in fantasy football.

Raiders embrace their fate, make the pick everyone wanted in Ashton Jeanty

After a week of useless chatter that the Jaguars might take Jeanty at No. 5, they traded up to No. 2 for Travis Hunter. That paved the way for Vegas and Jeanty to meet their destiny, with new coach Pete Carroll landing an offensive centerpiece to take the rock from game manager Geno Smith. The best running back prospect since at least Bijan Robinson and perhaps Ezekiel Elliott, Jeanty could even be the next Adrian Peterson. Hell, he was the next Barry Sanders in college. Jeanty is a different style player than Barry, but the general idea is the same. As he said pre-draft, if the game is about tackling, maybe take the guy defenses can’t bring down. That was Jeanty and his absurd contact balance in the Mountain West. An underrated pass catcher, Jeanty will be a three-down weapon shoveled endless touches on a team set to focus on the running game and defense. Even sight unseen, Jeanty is a no-brainer blue chip fantasy pick.

Receiver-desperate Panthers make Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan latest solution

The Panthers remain unsure if they have their franchise quarterback, but they are damn sure about what they plan to do about it: Keep throwing receivers at the problem. “T-Mac” joins Xavier Legette as Carolina’s second first-round wideout in as many years. Whereas Legette is a manufactured touch/YAC merchant, McMillan is a classic “X” boundary threat. He was also a target hog in the desert, vacuuming up every look the Wildcats could muster. Also unlike Legette, he was a multi-year NCAA producer, clearing 1,300 yards each of the past two seasons and scoring 27 touchdowns across 36 collegiate contests. Like Drake London and and Mike Evans, McMillan thrives in contested-catch situations. Unlike some fellow perimeter threats, he’s not afraid to venture into the slot. Despite a frame that doesn’t scream “PPR cheat code,” McMillan could be just that as a rookie, as this Panthers team is desperate for somewhere cool to funnel the ball.

Bears go off board, make Colston Loveland first tight end selected

It wasn’t that surprising Loveland went before Tyler Warren. It was surprising it was to Chicago. The Bears hardly lack for pass-catching options or highly-compensated tight ends, but new coach Ben Johnson clearly has a vision: Lions 2.0. Loveland can be his Sam LaPorta 2.0 as a catch-first seam stretcher who is comfortable operating in the slot. Loveland has major target competition in D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, but Johnson seems to have “point guard” visions for second-year QB Caleb Williams. This should be a high attempts offense, and Loveland is poised to do first-year work as a chain-mover. Even with Cole Kmet’s deadweight contract around for another season, Loveland should flirt with low-end TE1 status.

Colts add long-sought every-down TE in Penn State’s Tyler Warren

Although Warren failed to achieve his TE1 chalk status, he did land in his chalk destination. The Colts have telegraphed this pick for some time, and Warren now officially joins Indy’s crowded but under-achieiving receiver corps. Or is it impossible to properly achieve when the quarterbacks are Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones? Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell’s problem is now Warren’s, too. There’s so much to like in Warren’s profile, but he could be a rookie-year push in an “in-between quarterbacks” offense that could also be one offseason away from firing its coach and general manager.

Bucs further deeper receiver corps Emeka Egbuka

Receiver didn’t feel like a pressing need for a team with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, but … Evans is aging, Godwin is coming off another major injury, and McMillan’s advanced stats are a bit scary beneath the hood. With the front office evidently reasoning Todd Bowles can keep coaching up the defense, they’ve called in Egbuka, the latest finished product off the Buckeyes’ receiver assembly line. Primarily a slot man, he’s Godwin’s insurance policy and eventual replacement. Seeing as Godwin still has heavy guaranteed money through 2026, that makes this a bit of an awkward fit, but the air-raiding Bucs will somehow make it work. Just probably not to the degree Egbuka can be a steady WR3, or maybe even WR4, as a rookie.

Chargers pair Najee Harris with UNC’s Omarion Hampton

An annual summer tradition? Thinking Najee Harris will be an ADP bargain. The Chargers saved fantasy managers from any such illusions when they paired their modestly-compensated free agent addition with No. 22 overall pick Hampton. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves impact runners and backfield depth. He had neither in 2024 and now has both. This will be a committee, but it’s one where Hampton could quickly command the strong side. Harris, for one, is built to lose competitions, while Hampton has by far the better overall skill-set on paper. He’s a workhorse who can still bust big runs, and he also actually catches passes. Harris, infamously, tallied just five 30-yard rushes in four years in Pittsburgh. Hampton had 26 15-yard rushes last season alone. Harris will probably begin the year with early-down duties with Hampton changing the pace, but fantasy managers should treat the rookie as an intriguing RB3 who can quickly climb up the ranks.

Matthew Golden becomes Packers’ first first-round receiver since Javon Walker in 2002

The Packers knew they needed to add a legitimate No. 1 receiver to a skill corps full of Day 2 and 3 picks. The question is, did they actually find one? For all his pre-draft hype and now first-round pedigree, Golden enters the NFL without ever having posted a 1,000-yard season. He also struggled against man coverage in Austin, not something that can typically be said of a first-round wideout. Golden’s speed — 4.29 — speaks for itself, while he’s a big-play threat on any given snap. But what about every other snap? If Golden is anything other than a true No. 1, he’s just another face in the Packers’ wide receiver crowd. And we do mean crowd. Golden will be the rare first-round wideout where it will be tempting to pass him up in Dynasty leagues for some of the wideouts who went behind him.

Giants trade back into the first round, make Jaxon Dart latest attempted quarterback solution

Billowing smoke turned into several fires all at once. 1. That the Giants could trade back into the first round for a quarterback. 2. That it wouldn’t be Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Whereas Sanders in theory offers an Andy Dalton-type floor, Dart comes with a much wider range of outcomes. Although he has more of a … wait for it … Daniel Jones-type floor, his ceiling possibilities are more tantalizing. Dart’s 10.8 yards per attempt easily led all FBS passers last season, while he also provided a skyscraping 11.9 aDOT. He can throw it down the field: If he makes it to that read. Dart was a 1-2 read passer in Ole Miss’ simplistic, quarterback-friendly system. If you are going to be a 1-2 read passer in the NFL, you better be an elite runner. Although Dart fancies himself a scrambler, he is no one’s idea of a true dual-threat. Highly unlikely to start Week 1, Dart is best left to Dynasty leagues in summer drafts.