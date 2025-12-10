LPGA’s 6-foot-3 medalist at Final Qualifying can swing it over 110 mph, leads several Euro grads

The European players looked at home this week in Mobile, Alabama.

Five of the top 10 players on this year’s Ladies European Tour, which wrapped its season on Nov. 30, earned LPGA cards on Tuesday at Final Qualifying. That includes medalist Helen Briem, the 6-foot-3 German who won in her LET debut as a professional last year and posted three runners-up finishes this season.

England’s Mimi Rhodes (2), France’s Nastasia Nadaud, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (5) and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh (10) also finished among the top 25 and ties upon the conclusion of the weather-shortened, 72-hole tournament at Magnolia Grove.

“That shows how good European golf is, how good the LET is,” said Briem, who finished ninth in LET points.

Heavy rains cause multiple suspensions of play, including washing out Thursday’s first round in its entirety. The decision was made Saturday to reduce the event to four rounds.

Briem’s average swing speed is 105 mph, though she can top 110 mph if she goes after it. After opening in 7-under 65 on the Crossings course, Briem closed in 4-under 68 on the same layout to finish at 13 under, a shot clear of South Korea’s Soo Bin Joo. LPGA veteran Ryann O’Toole fired a 7-under 65 to tie for third with France’s Perrine Delacour and China’s Mohan Du and Jing Yan at 11 under.

“I’m a bit lost for words,” Briem said. “I entered this week with not a lot of expectations. But overall, I’m really happy that I am able to play LPGA next year.”

Rhodes birdied her final hole to card 72 and graduate to the LPGA on the number, at 5 under, along with seven other players, including major champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan, LPGA veteran Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Duke products Erica Shepherd and Ana Belac, and Thailand’s Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, who turned pro midway through her sophomore season at Oregon to compete at final stage. Vinijchaitham birdied her last hole to shoot 68.

Walsh, who was college teammates at Wake Forest with Rhodes and another grad Carolina Chacarra, birdied four of her last eight holes to shoot 5-under 67 and finish two shots clear of the cutoff. Recent Duke grad Emma McMyler did the same, though her 67 was capped by five birdies in her final six holes after she started on the back nine.

The round of the day belonged to another long-hitting German, Polly Mack. The former Alabama standout began the day at even par before rocketing up the leaderboard with an 8-under 64, which saw her qualify for the LPGA easily. This was Mack’s fifth straight appearance at final stage; she also earned full LPGA status in 2022 and 2023.

“You always know final stage is going to be exhausting, it’s going to be bad weather, it’s going to rain, it’s going to be cold, it’s going to be anything,” Mack said. “I’ve been doing this since 2021, continuously every year, and it’s not the dream to come back here every year, but I think I’ve learned a lot throughout the years that helped me this week to stay mentally in the process of knowing, the birdies will come, my game is in the right spot. I just gotta stay patient and accept what it is out there. I mean, some days we’re better, some days are rough. I’m proud of myself right now, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made throughout the years, and that I’m here in this spot right now again.”

Two players, Jessica Porvasnik and Kate Smith-Stroh, missed by a shot, at 4 under. Michelle Zhang, who turned pro two years ago after one standout season at SMU, was the only player at 3 under. Among those at 2 under was 17-year-old Gianna Clemente, who double-bogeyed her final hole at Crossings, No. 9, to shoot 1-under 71. Canada’s Megan Osland began the day inside the number before shooting 77 on Crossings and ending up T-45.