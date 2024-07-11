2025 Korn Ferry Tour Schedule
|Date
|Tournament
|Venue
|Purse
|Defending Champion/Winner
|Jan. 12-15
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|
The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis
Paradise Island, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Jeremy Paul
|Jan. 19-22
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Abaco Club
|
The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Jan. 30-Feb. 2
|The Panama Championship
|
Club de Golf de Panama
Panama City, Panama
|$1,000,000
|Isaiah Salinda
|Feb. 6-9
|Astara Golf Championship
|
Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Bogota, Colombia
|$1,000,000
|Kevin Velo
|Feb. 27-March 2
|118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|
Jockey Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|$1,000,000
|Mason Andersen
|March 6-9
|Astara Chile Classic
|
Prince of Wales Country Club
Santiago, Chile
|$1,000,000
|Taylor Dickson
|April 3-6
|Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|
The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Savannah, Georgia
|$1,000,000
|Steven Fisk
|April 16-19
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|
Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Florida
|$1,000,000
|Tim Widing
|April 24-27
|Veritex Bank Championship
|
Texas Rangers Golf Club
Arlington, Texas
|$1,000,000
|Tim Widing
|May 15-18
|AdventHealth Championship
|
Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Missouri
|$1,000,000
|Harry Higgs
|May 22-25
|Visit Knoxville Open
|
Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tennessee
|$1,000,000
|Harry Higgs
|May 29-June 1
|UNC Health Championship
|
Raleigh Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
|$1,000,000
|Kaito Onishi
|June 5-8
|BMW Charity Pro-am
|
Thornblade Club
Greer, South Carolina
|$1,000,000
|Ryan Gerard
|June 12-15
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|
Crestview Country Club
Wichita, Kansas
|$1,000,000
|Taylor Dickson
|June 26-29
|Memorial Health Championship
|
Panther Creek Country Club
Springfield, Illinois
|$1,000,000
|Max McGreevy
|July 10-13
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|
TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colorado
|$1,000,000
|Cristobal Del Solar
|July 17-20
|Price Cutter Charity Championship
|
Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Missouri
|$1,000,000
|Matt McCarty
|July 24-27
|NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
|
The Glen Club
Glenview, Illinois
|$1,000,000
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|July 31-Aug. 3
|Utah Championship
|
Ogden Golf & Country Club
Ogden, Utah
|$1,000,000
|Karl Vilips
|Aug. 7-10
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|
The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Nebraska
|$1,000,000
|Matt McCarty
|Aug. 14-17
|Albertsons Boise Open
|
Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
|$1,500,000
|Matt McCarty
|Sept. 11-14
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation*
|
Vanderbilt Legends Club
Franklin, Tennessee
|$1,500,000
|Paul Peterson
|Sept. 18-21
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship*
|
Ohio State University Golf Club
Columbus, Ohio
|$1,500,000
|Frankie Capan III
|Oct. 2-5
|Compliance Solutions Championship*
|
The Patriot Golf Club
Owasso, Oklahoma
|$1,000,000
|John Pak
|Oct. 9-12
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship*
|
French Lick Golf Course
French Lick, Indiana
|$1,500,000
|Braden Thornberry