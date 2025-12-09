Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 15: Daniel Jones tears Achilles, updates on Mike Evans, DK Metcalf

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9TH AT 5 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

The Bills regained full health in Week 14 following the return of tight end Dalton Kincaid to the active roster.

◆ Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane - RB (ribs)

Achane departed the team’s Week 14 win over the Jets in the second quarter with a ribs injury.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that it was his decision to hold Achane out for the remainder of the game even though Achane felt he could return. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the top tier running back’s status throughout the practice week, but it appears as if Achane will be on the field for Monday Night Football against the Steelers in Week 15.

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots are now at full health following multiple injuries earlier this season.

◆ New York Jets

Tyrod Taylor - QB (groin)

Taylor departed the team’s Week 14 loss to the Dolphins with a groin injury and did not return.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that he did not have an update on Taylor’s status and that he would need to talk with team doctors before a determination on his Week 15 status could be made. Glenn added that the “guy that’s gonna give us the best chance to win” will start in Week 15 against the Jaguars, which at this point could be rookie undrafted free agent Brady Cook considering both Taylor and Justin Fields are currently injured. Downgrade the entirety of the offense should that be the case.

Justin Fields - QB (knee)

Fields was ruled out for Week 14 late in the week with a knee injury.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that he did not have an update on Wilson’s potential return from injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Keaton Mitchell - RB (knee)

Mitchell injured his knee in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Steelers.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Mitchell avoided a major injury, listing him day-to-day. Any missed time from Mitchell could add to the role of pass-catching specialist Rasheen Ali, should Justice Hill remain out.

Justice Hill - RB (neck)

Hill will not play in Week 13. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill could return “in three to four weeks.”

Fantasy Impact: Running back Keaton Mitchell will continue operating as the clear-cut No. 2 in Baltimore.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins - WR (concussion)

Higgins missed Week 13 with a concussion. He was placed back into protocol following Week 14 after reporting symptoms after the game.

Fantasy Impact: A second concussion in two calendar weeks is a significant issue for Higgins. He is likely looking at a multi-week absence, at minimum, and could be a candidate for season-ending injured reserve. Any missed time from Higgins would be a substantial boost to the fantasy upside of hybrid tight end Mike Gesicki.

◆ Cleveland Browns

The Browns have no current injuries to their primary skill position players, although they are now dealing with three injuries to their starting offensive line.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf - WR (stomach)

Metcalf stayed overnight at a hospital Sunday after reporting stomach issues on the flight home.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that Metcalf “should be able to play in Week 15.” While not exactly a resounding bid of confidence, it appears as if whatever issue was plaguing Metcalf Sunday will not limit his ability to take the field against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Darnell Washington - TE (concussion)

Washington was placed in the league’s concussion protocol Monday.

Fantasy Impact: While not a regular contributor to the team’s passing game, an absence from Washington is a big deal for a Steelers team that uses him as a borderline sixth offensive lineman. Expect Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth to see a slight uptick in snaps should Washington be unable to go against the Dolphins.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Nick Chubb - RB (ribs)

Chubb was unable to finish the team’s Week 14 win over the Chiefs due to a ribs injury.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Woody Marks handled a sizable 28 touches following Chubb’s departure last week. He could be in line for a legitimate workhorse role in a plus matchup against the Cardinals in Week 15, should Chubb be unable to go, meaning we could be looking at a back end RB1 for the first week of fantasy playoffs.

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1. He is not expected to play this year.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - QB (Achilles)

Jones played through a fracture in his fibula for two-plus games before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The injury comes at the worst possible time for the sliding Colts, who have dropped from the two-seed to the fringes of playoff contention in three short weeks. Making matters worse, Riley Leonard suffered a knee injury in relief duties against the Jaguars and could be looking at forced absences. The Colts signed potential Hall of Fame candidate Philip Rivers to their practice squad Tuesday, who, oddly enough, is both a grandfather and eligible for the Hall of Fame in the next class. It remains uncertain whether Rivers is a legitimate option under center for the Colts down the stretch. Either way, expect a significant downgrade to all Indianapolis skill position players in the immediate future.

Riley Leonard - QB (knee)

Leonard suffered a knee injury in relief of Daniel Jones in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that Richardson will not be coming off injured reserve when first eligible this week.

Fantasy Impact: The Colts could quite possibly be turning to 44-year-old Philip Rivers in the year of our Lord, 2025. What a time to be alive.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See Thomas’ section above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, likely ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey is in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs don’t currently have any significant injuries to primary skill position players, although they have numerous injuries along the offensive line.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE (ankle)

Mayer did not practice all week before being ruled out on Friday in Week 13. He remained sidelined in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: As if we needed more reason to play Brock Bowers in fantasy.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert - QB (hand)

Herbert underwent successful surgery on his left hand Monday. He managed to play through the ailment in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: Herbert should be expected to continue playing through the injury with a protective glove on his non-throwing hand.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal are likely to continue splitting backfield work until the former can work his way back into game shape.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb - WR (concussion)

Lamb suffered a concussion against the Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reported Monday that Lamb is “progressing nicely” through concussion protocol, although that does not guarantee he will be available for Sunday Night Football against the Vikings in Week 15. The fact that the Cowboys have additional time going from playing on Thursday to Monday helps Lamb’s cause. Fantasy managers will want to track his status closely throughout the week. An absence would greater bolster the upside of both George Pickens and Jake Ferguson.

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy - RB (hip contusion/stinger)

Tracy told reporters that he suffered a hip contusion and a stinger in Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: If true, Tracy should be good to go after the Giants’ Week 14 bye. Monitor this situation closely. Giants running back Devin Singletary would handle a sizable workload if Tracy is sidelined.

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles emerged from their Week 14 loss to the Chargers absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. He was then removed from Week 14 due to soreness.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Dan Quinn would not comment on whether Daniels would be available for Week 15, potentially setting up Marcus Mariota for his seventh start this season.

Zach Ertz - TE (knee)

Ertz suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Vikings. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The hits keep on coming for the Commanders in a lost season. John Bates should step into a significant role for the Commanders down the stretch but likely does not carry enough upside for weekly fantasy consideration.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze - WR (foot)

Odunze sat out during Week 14’s Wednesday practice and was ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Odunze’s inactivity elevates the roles of DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden, all of whom see a substantial boost against the Packers.

◆ Detroit Lions

Brock Wright - TE (neck)

Wright landed hard on his neck in Week 12. He has been ruled out for Week 14, as has Shane Zylstra (knee), leaving Ross Dwelley as the starter.

Fantasy Impact: Dwelley warrants consideration in DFS tournaments.

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (knee)

London reportedly suffered a PCL sprain in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. Head coach Raheem Morris labeled London “day-to-day” in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Darnell Mooney are now the passing game’s top-two options, though both players lack elite ceilings.

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that included a partially torn ACL, a separate sprain and a bone bruise in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He will undergo season-ending ACL reconstruction.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are healthy following the team’s Week 14 bye.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara - RB (ankle/knee)

Kamara missed the previous two games with knee and ankle injuries.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie running back Devin Neal will continue operating as the starter. He can be treated as a borderline RB2/3.

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton - TE (knee)

Otton was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Fantasy Impact: Payne Durham is the next man up at tight end for the Buccaneers, although he remains unlikely to contribute in a meaningful way on Thursday Night Football.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. The Buccaneers activated Evans’ 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Evans “has a chance to play” in Week 15 against the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Add Evans if he is available. He can be started as soon as he retakes the field on game day.

Chris Godwin - WR (fibula)

Godwin was limited on Wednesday .

Fantasy Impact: Godwin operated as the team’s leading receiver (78 yards) in Week 13. With wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) potentially returning, he remains stuck in FLEX land, though.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

The Buccaneers activated McMillan’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday .

Fantasy Impact: McMillan is unlikely to warrant FLEX consideration in re-draft formats, though his presence is a positive for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR (heel)

Harrison picked up a heel injury in his return to the lineup following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy. He did not practice on Wednesday before being ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Michael Wilson has established himself as a capable contributor in Harrison’s absence.

Greg Dortch - WR (chest)

Dortch was ruled out Friday after failing to practice all week.

Fantasy Impact: Dortch joins Harrison on the sidelines in Week 14, leaving the team with little depth behind Trey McBride and Wilson. Both players could surpass 10 targets against the Rams and should be started as top tier options at their respective positions.

Emari Demercado - RB (ankle)

Demercado suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. He resumed practicing in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: We expect Bam Knight. Demercado could rotate in as the No. 2 running back.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window in Week 12. He was downgraded during Week 13 practices and has not yet resumed practicing.

Fantasy Impact: Benson still has a chance to return, but running back Bam Knight is seemingly the best bet to operate as the Cardinals’ rest-of-season starter.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates. Colby Parkinson should be viewed as the team’s starter. Davis Allen is capable as well. The Panthers struggle to cover opposing tight ends.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

Atwell has not yet been activated from injured reserve despite practicing fully last week.

Fantasy Impact: The impact is minimal. Atwell could earn three or four targets per game, if active.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12, and now Week 13. Reports then surfaced that Aiyuk and the 49ers are “headed for divorce” after the team voided his 2025 guarantees.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Friday and remains sidelined early in Week 12. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9.