Supercross 2025 Round 15 in Pittsburgh: How to watch Saturday’s inaugural Pitt race, start times, schedule

The four-race Northeast Tour ends this week at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the first visit to the Steel Town in more than four decades.

Chase Sexton narrowed the gap in back-to-back weeks with victories in Philadelphia and New Jersey. If he keeps up with his winning ways, there won’t be anything Cooper Webb can do about it and Sexton will take the title.

But Webb has finished worse than fourth only once this season and there is no reason to believe he will stop applying pressure. Everyone else in the field simply wants to win. If that happens, the math gets far more complicated.

In the 250 division, Seth Hammaker enters Pittsburgh with the red plate for the first time after last week’s victory. Time is running off the clock on both the East and West Coasts, which has not been lost on second-place RJ Hampshire and defending champion Tom Vialle.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2025 Supercross season at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 15 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, April 21, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

PITTSBURGH TRACK MAP

PITTSBURGH EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:40 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:04 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:18 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:33 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:47 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

