2025 Supercross Round 14 New Jersey LIVE updates, leaderboard, news, results

The Monster Energy Supercross series hosts its second consecutive day race at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton renewing their hotly contested battle for the 2025 450 title. Both riders control their fates, and with a 12-point differential between them, Sexton needs to make up three points on average and win more races than Webb to ensure his place in history.

In the 250 East division, three riders, RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle, are separated by only two points, which will keep the spotlight on them throughout the round.

Two sets of whoops in back-to-back lanes make this a challenging track.