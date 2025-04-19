2025 Supercross Round 14 New Jersey LIVE updates, leaderboard, news, results
Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 14 from MetLife Stadium
The Monster Energy Supercross series hosts its second consecutive day race at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton renewing their hotly contested battle for the 2025 450 title. Both riders control their fates, and with a 12-point differential between them, Sexton needs to make up three points on average and win more races than Webb to ensure his place in history.
In the 250 East division, three riders, RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle, are separated by only two points, which will keep the spotlight on them throughout the round.
Two sets of whoops in back-to-back lanes make this a challenging track.
Midway through the session, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are first and second on the board with a 0.008-second advantage to “Coop.”
Jerry Robin crashed and brought out the red flag in this session. There was a red flag in 250 Group A as well.
The 250 division has been plagued with red flags and one waved over Group A’s first qualification session. Seth Hammaker (54.557) was at the top of the board when it waved with 4:26 remaining on the clock.
Hammaker improved his time to 54.434 and remained on top of the board.
Austin Forkner (54.566) was 0.132 seconds behind the red plate holder in second. Forkner has struggled in the opening rounds.
Chance Hymas (54.903) was third despite bailing off his bike on the final jump.
Fourth-place Nate Thrasher (54.926) and Maximus Vohland (54.932) rounded out the top five.
Tom Vialle (sixth, 55.017) and RJ Hampshire (seventh, 55.351) remain outside the top five.
Chase Sexton (54.491) looks to keep his momentum alive by topping Group A’s Free Practice session.
Joey Savatgy (55.089) scored his first top-five of the season last week in Philadelphia and held onto that speed.
Aaron Plessinger (55.334) was third fastest.
Fourth-place Justin Cooper (55.345) and Malcolm Stewart (55.479) rounded out the top five.
Cooper Webb (55.666) was well down the order in seventh, but that is not uncommon for him.
In the 250 division, Chance Hymas woke up refreshed and topped the leaderboard early with a lap of 54.555 seconds.
Seth Hammaker (54.680) has been tied at the top of the points for the last two weekends. He wants sole possession after this week, and he was second.
Nate Thrasher (54.998) posted the third-best time.
Fourth-place Austin Forkner (56.259) and Maximus Vohland (56.336) rounded out the top five.
The other two riders within three points of the lead, RJ Hampshire (56.789) and Tom Vialle (56.879), were just outside the top five in sixth and seventh.
Qualification
8:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice
8:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice
8:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice
8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice
Race Day Live begins at 9:30 a.m.
8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice
8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice
9:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1
9:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1
9:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1
9:50 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1
10:05 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1
10:20 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1
11:20 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
11:35 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
12:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
12:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2
Afternoon Program
2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
Live on NBC from 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. ET
3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
4:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
4:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
5:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
