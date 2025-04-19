 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Supercross Round 14 New Jersey LIVE updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 14 from MetLife Stadium

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SX 2025 Rd 14 New Jersey Justin Barcia MetLife sign.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

The Monster Energy Supercross series hosts its second consecutive day race at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton renewing their hotly contested battle for the 2025 450 title. Both riders control their fates, and with a 12-point differential between them, Sexton needs to make up three points on average and win more races than Webb to ensure his place in history.

In the 250 East division, three riders, RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle, are separated by only two points, which will keep the spotlight on them throughout the round.

Two sets of whoops in back-to-back lanes make this a challenging track.

Updates
450 Qualification 1
By
Dan Beaver
  

Midway through the session, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are first and second on the board with a 0.008-second advantage to “Coop.”

Jerry Robin crashed and brought out the red flag in this session. There was a red flag in 250 Group A as well.
Seth Hammaker, fastest in 250 Qualification 1
By
Dan Beaver
  

The 250 division has been plagued with red flags and one waved over Group A’s first qualification session. Seth Hammaker (54.557) was at the top of the board when it waved with 4:26 remaining on the clock.

Hammaker improved his time to 54.434 and remained on top of the board.

Austin Forkner (54.566) was 0.132 seconds behind the red plate holder in second. Forkner has struggled in the opening rounds.

Chance Hymas (54.903) was third despite bailing off his bike on the final jump.

Fourth-place Nate Thrasher (54.926) and Maximus Vohland (54.932) rounded out the top five.

Tom Vialle (sixth, 55.017) and RJ Hampshire (seventh, 55.351) remain outside the top five.

Click here for complete Group A Qualification results
Chase Sexton, Chance Hymas top Free Practice
By
Dan Beaver
  

Chase Sexton (54.491) looks to keep his momentum alive by topping Group A’s Free Practice session.

Joey Savatgy (55.089) scored his first top-five of the season last week in Philadelphia and held onto that speed.

Aaron Plessinger (55.334) was third fastest.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (55.345) and Malcolm Stewart (55.479) rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb (55.666) was well down the order in seventh, but that is not uncommon for him.

In the 250 division, Chance Hymas woke up refreshed and topped the leaderboard early with a lap of 54.555 seconds.

Seth Hammaker (54.680) has been tied at the top of the points for the last two weekends. He wants sole possession after this week, and he was second.

Nate Thrasher (54.998) posted the third-best time.

Fourth-place Austin Forkner (56.259) and Maximus Vohland (56.336) rounded out the top five.

The other two riders within three points of the lead, RJ Hampshire (56.789) and Tom Vialle (56.879), were just outside the top five in sixth and seventh.
New Jersey schedule
By
Dan Beaver
  

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice
8:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice
8:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice
8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

Race Day Live begins at 9:30 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice
8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

9:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1
9:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1
9:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1
9:50 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1
10:05 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1
10:20 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
11:35 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
12:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
12:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Afternoon Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

Live on NBC from 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. ET

3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
4:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
5:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
Further Reading
By
Dan Beaver
  

As we wait for the evening program to begin, here are some of the recent posts you may have missed

More SuperMotocross News

Robbie Wageman returns to racing
Jorge Prado returns to training
What riders said after Philadelphia
Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture
Philadelphia Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results
Benny Bloss renews with Beta
Monster Energy SX video game features major upgrades
Chase Sexton controls his SX fate
Eli Tomac on May 2025 return