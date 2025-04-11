Monster Energy Supercross 25, The Official Video Game features major upgrades

Milan Italy-based Milestone, a leading global racing game developer and publisher, and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. announced the seventh edition of the popular Monster Energy Supercross video game during the Round 13 weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an on-site, playable demonstration.

A demonstration trailer will be in FanFest for the remainder of the Supercross season.

The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Two years in the making since the most recent release, Monster Energy Supercross 25 - The Official Video Game features new core engine mechanics that incorporate some of the gaming community’s most requested improvements.

Included in the improvements are new riding physics that allows players an unprecedented level of control in the air and on the ground. Managing weight distribution and a rider’s body position on the bike is more crucial than before to help the motorcycle maneuver through corners. In the air, redesigned stick control systems offer greater freedom to perform stylistic maneuvers, rewarding the execution of whips and scrubs to improve lap times.

Another major innovation is that for the first time in the franchise’s history, which dates back to the 2018 debut, players can race on every track that Supercross riders faced in 2025. The complete roster of riders and bikes is also included in this edition.

The game’s brain, the Unreal Engine 5, allowed the introduction of a dynamic terrain deformation system. As the game progresses, the creation and evolution of ruts makes each lap different from the one that preceded it. To achieve optimal lap times, players are forced to change their racing lines, which adds a layer of dynamism and unpredictability to the gameplay like the riders experience during a Supercross Main Event.

For the first time in the franchise history, each opponent will have a distinct personality. They need to adjust their tactics and lines on the fly and even respond to aggressive racing by other players. If you think Jason Anderson is difficult to pass in real-life, he’s just as challenging in the game.

Monster Energy Supercross 25 also features a career mode built into the game. Decisions made in one round will affect a player in future races.

Finally, split-screen and full cross-play gives fans the opportunity to prove themselves to the world.

