Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough

Joey Savatgy will return to action this week in Round 12 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs in a crash in the feature in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to RacerXOnline.com.

Savatgy was riding eighth at the time of his Lap 13 accident and brought out a red cross flag that allowed eventual winner, Cooper Webb, to close the distance on Chase Sexton.

Savatgy qualified for all nine prior features this season and entered the round tied for 10th in the championship standings with Eli Tomac. He has since slipped to 14th but has a 41-point cushion over 21st in the standings. After the Pro Motocross outdoor season, the top 20 earn an automatic invitation to the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

Entering Indianapolis, Savatgy had four top-10 finishes.

