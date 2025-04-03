Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia

Dean Wilson will serve as a fill-in rider for Honda HRC beginning with Round 13 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 12. The move was necessitated by injuries to Jett Lawrence in Glendale, Arizona, in Round 4 and Hunter Lawrence the following week after he suffered a shoulder injury in Heat 1 in Tampa.

Neither rider has competed in the last six rounds, and Honda HRC has fielded 250 teams only.

Wilson is scheduled to race in the final five rounds of the 2025 Supercross season.

“I’m just really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Dean Wilson in a news release. “It certainly wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card! It came through unfortunate circumstances, with the Lawrence brothers getting injured. I was on the other side of the pond in the UK, and I shot Lars a text, saying I would be interested. I eventually got a call that it will happen for the last five. I’ve always wanted to ride this bike and be a part of this team, so I kind of feel like a little kid again, to be honest—just over the moon!”

Wilson last competed in SuperMotocross in the 2024 Championship, finishing 20th in Concord, North Carolina, 11th in Fort Worth, Texas, and 16th in the Las Vegas, Nevada, finale.

Jett and Hunter hope to return in time to begin the Pro Motocross portion of the SuperMotocross League.

