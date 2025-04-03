 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Final Round
Masters Tournament 2025: Hole-by-hole description, history and ranking at Augusta National
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals

Top Clips

butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 3, 2025 01:28 PM

Dean Wilson will serve as a fill-in rider for Honda HRC beginning with Round 13 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 12. The move was necessitated by injuries to Jett Lawrence in Glendale, Arizona, in Round 4 and Hunter Lawrence the following week after he suffered a shoulder injury in Heat 1 in Tampa.

Neither rider has competed in the last six rounds, and Honda HRC has fielded 250 teams only.

Wilson is scheduled to race in the final five rounds of the 2025 Supercross season.

“I’m just really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Dean Wilson in a news release. “It certainly wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card! It came through unfortunate circumstances, with the Lawrence brothers getting injured. I was on the other side of the pond in the UK, and I shot Lars a text, saying I would be interested. I eventually got a call that it will happen for the last five. I’ve always wanted to ride this bike and be a part of this team, so I kind of feel like a little kid again, to be honest—just over the moon!”

Wilson last competed in SuperMotocross in the 2024 Championship, finishing 20th in Concord, North Carolina, 11th in Fort Worth, Texas, and 16th in the Las Vegas, Nevada, finale.

Jett and Hunter hope to return in time to begin the Pro Motocross portion of the SuperMotocross League.

SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eyeing Pro Motocross return
“With the machines and equipment we have these days, it’s realistic.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

