Jett Lawrence injures knee, fails to finish Glendale Supercross

Jett Lawrence finished second in the first two races of the Triple Crown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and led the Olympic-style scoring entering Race 3 until an mishap on the start forced him to retire with a hyper-extended knee.

Lawrence walked out of the Alpinestars Medical Trailer under his own power.

Tough sight as Jett Lawrence leaves the medical unit after 450 race 3. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/FonNNzv0OI — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 2, 2025

NBC Sports’ Will Christien caught up with Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom for an update.

“It sounds like, from Jett, when he had to put his foot out to catch himself there, he just got a pain that he’s never got before. He never had an issue like that before. The same thing happened to Ken Roczen at 2023 Salt Lake when he never had that feeling and it’s really scary, coming from someone who has had a lot of knee injuries.

“It’s a feeling - that immediate pain that you feel - it’s really awkward, weird pain but after the initial look from the doctors, it seems stable so we’re pretty hopeful it’s what you would call a stinger - and if you’ve never had the before, it can be really scary and painful. I thinks that’s what happened here, or at least that’s what we’re hoping. We’ll go get an MRI on Monday morning and see where we’re at, but right now ... we’re hoping we got away with something that could be a lot worse.”

Lawrence is the defending Supercross and SuperMotocross champion, but he missed the majority of the Pro Motocross season in 2024 with a thumb injury.

Lawrence had a one-point advantage over Ken Roczen entering the final race and was two above Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb.

Finishing eighth overall in Glendale, Lawrence fell to fifth in the championship points.

Lawrence took to social media Sunday morning to essentially confirm Lindstrom’s assessment.

“Morning guys,” Lawrence posted. “Super bummed how last night ended just dapped my leg and felt a lot of pain in my knee but I’m getting an MRI tomorrow morning so hopefully we will know more by the end of tomorrow. A big thank you to the team and everyone the team has been working really hard to get this bike better.

“Big thank you to everyone’s text too much love to my friends, family and fans hopefully my knee is good enough to race next weekend in Tampa but thank you all and have a good Sunday people.”

