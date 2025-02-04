Jett Lawrence tears ACL in Glendale crash, surgery ends 2025 Supercross: “It is cooked”

Jett Lawrence tore his ACL in the third race of the Glendale, Arizona, Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown and will be out of competition for four months, the rider updated on social media. That effectively means he will miss the remainder of the 2025 Supercross season and he will not have an opportunity to defend his 2024 championship.

“A little update of the weekend and it wasn’t very ideal,” Lawrence said in a video posted on Instagram. “I got the results today and ended up tearing my ACL. It is cooked, in other words. I had a slight tear in my meniscus, so I’m going for surgery [Tuesday] at 11:30. Going to get that fixed up and have four months, I think it is, to recover. The recover time is [what] the doctor said. It’s not ideal. I’m really bummed. I was hoping the worst would be bone bruising, but sadly not.”

Lawrence was fifth in points at the conclusion of the Glendale Triple Crown.

“We’ll come back stronger and healthier, fingers crossed” Lawrence continued. “Maybe outdoors it the goal.”

This is the second time in the past two seasons that Lawrence will miss a significant portion of one of the three SuperMotocross League three championships. In 2024, Lawrence missed the majority of the Pro Motocross season with an injured thumb. Lawrence came back and dominated the SuperMotocross World Championship last year to earn his second title in the two-year history of that league.