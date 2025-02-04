Jett Lawrence tears ACL in Glendale crash, surgery ends 2025 Supercross: “It is cooked”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jett Lawrence tears ACL in Glendale crash, surgery ends 2025 Supercross: “It is cooked”

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 3, 2025 07:01 PM

Jett Lawrence tore his ACL in the third race of the Glendale, Arizona, Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown and will be out of competition for four months, the rider updated on social media. That effectively means he will miss the remainder of the 2025 Supercross season and he will not have an opportunity to defend his 2024 championship.

“A little update of the weekend and it wasn’t very ideal,” Lawrence said in a video posted on Instagram. “I got the results today and ended up tearing my ACL. It is cooked, in other words. I had a slight tear in my meniscus, so I’m going for surgery [Tuesday] at 11:30. Going to get that fixed up and have four months, I think it is, to recover. The recover time is [what] the doctor said. It’s not ideal. I’m really bummed. I was hoping the worst would be bone bruising, but sadly not.”

Lawrence was fifth in points at the conclusion of the Glendale Triple Crown.

SX 2025 Rd 04 Jett Lawrence with leg out.jpg
Jett Lawrence injures knee, fails to finish Glendale Supercross
Jett Lawrence dabbed his leg in a crowd of riders and retired immediately.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“We’ll come back stronger and healthier, fingers crossed” Lawrence continued. “Maybe outdoors it the goal.”

This is the second time in the past two seasons that Lawrence will miss a significant portion of one of the three SuperMotocross League three championships. In 2024, Lawrence missed the majority of the Pro Motocross season with an injured thumb. Lawrence came back and dominated the SuperMotocross World Championship last year to earn his second title in the two-year history of that league.