Southwick Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Following an off-week in the schedule, the 2025 Pro Motocross series heads to The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, to play in the sandbox for Round 5.

Jett Lawrence is the defending champion of this race, which is part of an incredible 19 overall victories in 20 Pro Motocross rounds. However, this race will be the last time in 2025 that this distinction will hold true. Last year, Jett injured his thumb in a practice crash following the Southwick event and missed the remainder of the season, only to return and win two of the three SuperMotocross Championship rounds and the championship.

Jett’s sweep of the motos last week moves his total to 34 of 40 races.

NBC Sports analyst Ricky Carmichael has the most wins on this track with eight, while second-place Jeff Stanton has four. The winningest active rider is Eli Tomac, who sits third on the chart with three. He could move up one spot to tie Stanton for second on the list, or the more likely alternative is that Jett will move up one position and tie Tomac for third.

However, regardless of those outcomes, this will be a special race, as this venue often favors dark horses. Jett and Eli are the only riders in the field with multiple overall victories, and 16 others have one each. Dylan Ferrandis is included in that list, but the vast majority of the field has not yet won at The Wick. Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger are poised to capitalize on the egalitarian nature of this venue.

Fans should add Hunter Lawrence’s name to that list as he is one of five riders who have swept the top five in the first four rounds alongside Jett, Tomac, Plessinger, and Cooper. And Hunter is tired of finishing second, having done so seven times in his career without an overall victory.

RJ Hampshire is the only other rider with four top-10s to his credit in 2025.

Remarkably, in three seasons — one of which was shortened by injury — Jett has already moved to 10th on the all-time 450 Motocross wins list. If he scores the overall victory this week, he will tie James Stewart and Jeff Stanton for eighth.

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan looks to defend his 2024 Southwick victory, a task made easier by the departure of Chance Hymas following an ACL injury last week at High Point. Deegan has dominated the first four rounds with two ‘perfect’ days. He was the fastest qualifier and swept motos in two rounds (Hangtown and High Point), marking the first time that has been accomplished since Dylan Ferrandis in 2020.

All three of Deegan’s victories this season came after he swept the motos.

But winning back-to-back races at The Wick is difficult. In the past 11 rounds on this track, there have been 11 different winners, according to WeWentFast.com.

Jo Shimoda could emerge as Deegan’s fiercest competitor this week. Southwick is his best track with four podiums in four rounds. In that span, he’s accumulated two moto wins, but they came in the past two seasons in the second race of the day after he experienced terrible starts. Shimoda was 6-1 in 2023 and 9-1 last year before finishing third overall. He’ll need to get off the gate quickly in Moto 1 this week to reverse the trend.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (4 wins, 4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [6 moto wins]

Eli Tomac (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (3 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (2 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Valentin Guillod (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (3 wins, 4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [6 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Levi Kitchen (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (3 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 top-10s)

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (2 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10)

Max Vohland (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Jalek Swoll (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence [1-2] (Followed by Chase Sexton [3-1], Hunter Lawrence [2-3])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Dylan Ferrandis [3-3])

2022: Eli Tomac [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Aaron Plessinger [7-3])

2021: Dylan Ferrandis [1-3] (Ken Roczen [4-2], Justin Barcia [2-4])

2019: Marvin Musquin [1-2] (Zach Osborne [3-1], Eli Tomac [2-3])

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan [1-2] (Tom Vialle [2-3], Jo Shimoda [9-1])

2023: Tom Vialle [1-3] (Justin Cooper [2-2], Jo Shimoda [6-1])

2022: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [2-3], Justin Cooper [3-4])

2021: Hunter Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [3-4], Justin Cooper [6-2])

2019: Adam Cianciarulo [1-2] (Dylan Ferrandis [3-1], Justin Cooper [2-3])

