2025 High Point Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan back on top in Q1

Times slowed in Qualification 2 for the High Point Nationals. Chance Hymas was fastest early in that session with a speed of 2:06.037.

It was reported there were some issues with timing and scoring from Qualification 1, but apparently Deegan’s lap of 2:02 and change was not affected. Deegan was second fastest to Hymas in Q2, so the battle was between these two riders.

In the first qualification sessions, Haiden Deegan had an almost two-second advantage over Chance Hymas in the first qualification session for Round 4 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania with a time of 2:02.798. Losing Round 3 at Thunder Valley must have gotten his attention.

Second on the board, Hymas (2:04.621) needs to put more pressure on his rival if he wants to cut into the defending champion’s points lead.

Levi Kitchen (2:05.177) landed third on the speed chart with another half-second deficit to Hymas and 2.38 seconds to Deegan.

Jo Shimoda recovered from his Colorado stumble to post the fourth quickest time of 2:05.732.

Drew Adams (2:05.793) rounded out the top five in Q1.

Returning from an Achilles tendon injury, Jalek Swoll (2:05.845) narrowly missed the top five by 0.053 seconds. He was sixth on the chart, bettering his teammates Austin Forkner (15th / 2:07.587) and Jordon Smith (16th / 2:07.619) by a wide margin.

Qualification 1 Results

More SuperMotocross News

High Point 450 Qualification

Cameron McAdoo update

High Point Betting Preview

Reid Taylor to make debut at High Point

Trevor Colip recovering after stroke

Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results

Lachlan Turner wins WMX Thunder Valley

Chance Hymas earns second MX win

Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder valley

Chance Hymas ends Deegan’s perfect season, winning Moto 1

Jett Lawrence wins Moto 1, pressured by Aaron Plessinger

