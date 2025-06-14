 Skip navigation
2025 High Point Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan back on top in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 14, 2025 09:32 AM

Times slowed in Qualification 2 for the High Point Nationals. Chance Hymas was fastest early in that session with a speed of 2:06.037.

It was reported there were some issues with timing and scoring from Qualification 1, but apparently Deegan’s lap of 2:02 and change was not affected. Deegan was second fastest to Hymas in Q2, so the battle was between these two riders.

In the first qualification sessions, Haiden Deegan had an almost two-second advantage over Chance Hymas in the first qualification session for Round 4 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania with a time of 2:02.798. Losing Round 3 at Thunder Valley must have gotten his attention.

Second on the board, Hymas (2:04.621) needs to put more pressure on his rival if he wants to cut into the defending champion’s points lead.

Levi Kitchen (2:05.177) landed third on the speed chart with another half-second deficit to Hymas and 2.38 seconds to Deegan.

Jo Shimoda recovered from his Colorado stumble to post the fourth quickest time of 2:05.732.

Drew Adams (2:05.793) rounded out the top five in Q1.

Returning from an Achilles tendon injury, Jalek Swoll (2:05.845) narrowly missed the top five by 0.053 seconds. He was sixth on the chart, bettering his teammates Austin Forkner (15th / 2:07.587) and Jordon Smith (16th / 2:07.619) by a wide margin.

Qualification 1 Results

