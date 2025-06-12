Cameron McAdoo update: ‘I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me’

Cameron McAdoo will not return to action until at least the end of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, according to an update by the rider on social media.

“Wanted to jump on and give everyone an update on my progress with the knee,” McAdoo posted on Instagram. “Things have been going well and moving forward as planned with the recovery, I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me to be back on the motorcycle.”

If McAdoo and the doctors are accurate in their timing, that would coincide with the week between Rounds 9 at Ironman and 10 at Unadilla. After starting only three rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season, and finishing last in two of those (earning zero points), McAdoo is 48th in the combined SuperMotocross League standings with a gap of 38 points to 30th, which is the cutline to receiving an invitation to the playoffs without an overall win.

“This one has been a bit longer recovery due to it being my second time having this ACL worked on,” McAdoo continued. “I am missing being on the bike and getting to go race on the weekends more than anything right now but as I know in due time I will get that opportunity. In the meantime, I’ve spent a lot of time pedaling bikes, at [Range Sports Therapy], lots of [physical therapy], and checking off some honey-do projects haha.”

It is possible that McAdoo would choose to skip the last two rounds even if his knee is healthy enough for Unadilla or Budds Creek. His last attempt in the Pro Motocross series was in 2022 when he finished 18th in the standings with 83 points.

More SuperMotocross News

High Point Preview

High Point Betting Odds, Predictions

Reid Taylor to make debut at High Point

Trevor Colip recovering after stroke

Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results

Lachlan Turner wins WMX Thunder Valley

Chance Hymas earns second MX win

Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder valley

Chance Hymas ends Deegan’s perfect season, winning Moto 1

Jett Lawrence wins Moto 1, pressured by Aaron Plessinger

Thunder Valley 450 Quals | 250 Quals