MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
No. 2 UConn pulls away late in 1st half on way to 85-58 rout of struggling Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas
Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
USC holds off Rutgers’ late rally, wins 78-75

Top Clips

nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_sx_450recap_260131.jpg
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
nbc_sx_houstonhl_260131.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 4, Houston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston

January 31, 2026 11:17 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Jason Weigandt talk about Haiden Deegan's impressive triple crown win in Houston and the two Kawaskis were able to get on the podium.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_sx_450recap_260131.jpg
09:54
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
nbc_sx_houstonhl_260131.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Supercross Round 4, Houston
nbc_sx_roczen_260131.jpg
59
Roczen: My time will come
nbc_sx_hunterl_260131.jpg
47
H. Lawrence: ‘We live to fight another day’
nbc_sx_webbintrv_260131.jpg
01:23
Webb’s spirits are lifted after SX Houston win
nbc_sx_mcadoointrv_2602131.jpg
01:31
McAdoo loves the pressure of SX triple crown races
nbc_sx_kitchenintrv_260131.jpg
52
Kitchen happy with podium in Supercross Houston
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_260131.jpg
47
Deegan: Aggressive is my middle name at this point
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
indiana_ucla_thumb_mpx_1_31.jpg
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
nbc_sx_tomaccrash_260131.jpg
53
Tomac goes over the handle bars in SX Round 4
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
01:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
04:00
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_top10goalsjanv3_260127.jpg
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
nbc_hor_forwardgal_260131.jpg
02:41
On Time Girl storms to Forward Gal Stakes win
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260131.jpg
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_interviews_260131.jpg
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
nbc_pl_studioreax_260131.jpg
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_liveve_260131.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260131.jpg
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260131.jpg
01:14
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
01:37
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea