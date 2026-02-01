 Skip navigation
WNBA and players' union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations
NCAA Football: Florida State at Florida
Florida State's Gus Malzahn, who previously led Auburn and UCF, retires from coaching at age 60
NHL: NHL Draft
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found

nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
George suspension 'a significant blow' for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations
NCAA Football: Florida State at Florida
Florida State’s Gus Malzahn, who previously led Auburn and UCF, retires from coaching at age 60
NHL: NHL Draft
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found

nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open

January 31, 2026 07:23 PM
Watch Justin Rose birdie the last hole of Round 3 at the Farmers Insurance Open to secure a six-shot lead heading into the final day of the event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?