No. 2 UConn pulls away late in 1st half on way to 85-58 rout of struggling Creighton
Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas
USC holds off Rutgers’ late rally, wins 78-75
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No. 2 UConn pulls away late in 1st half on way to 85-58 rout of struggling Creighton
Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas
USC holds off Rutgers’ late rally, wins 78-75
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Highlights: Supercross Round 4, Houston
January 31, 2026 10:57 PM
Watch the high-speed action from 2026 Supercross Round 4, where riders zoom around NRG Stadium in Houston.
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
05:28
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
09:54
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
59
Roczen: My time will come
47
H. Lawrence: ‘We live to fight another day’
01:23
Webb’s spirits are lifted after SX Houston win
01:31
McAdoo loves the pressure of SX triple crown races
52
Kitchen happy with podium in Supercross Houston
47
Deegan: Aggressive is my middle name at this point
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
53
Tomac goes over the handle bars in SX Round 4
01:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
04:00
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
02:41
On Time Girl storms to Forward Gal Stakes win
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
01:14
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
01:21
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
01:37
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
