LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
Fitzpatrick brothers pull within shot of Smalley and Springer at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_260424.jpg
Nelly Korda with another 65 leaves the field behind at Chevron Championship
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster

Top Clips

CarsonBeck4-24MPX.jpg
Is Beck the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future?
nbc_ffhh_bernardpick_260424.jpg
How does Alabama’s Bernard fit with Steelers?
nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
Fitzpatrick brothers pull within shot of Smalley and Springer at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_260424.jpg
Nelly Korda with another 65 leaves the field behind at Chevron Championship
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster

Top Clips

CarsonBeck4-24MPX.jpg
Is Beck the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future?
nbc_ffhh_bernardpick_260424.jpg
How does Alabama’s Bernard fit with Steelers?
nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2

April 24, 2026 08:17 PM
Watch highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kordapresser_260424.jpg
1:22
Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
4:58
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
2:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
1:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
8:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
0:36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
6:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
1:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

CarsonBeck4-24MPX.jpg
01:49
Is Beck the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future?
nbc_ffhh_bernardpick_260424.jpg
01:52
How does Alabama’s Bernard fit with Steelers?
nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
01:59
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
DenzelBoston4-24MPX.jpg
01:52
Boston finds ‘great landing spot’ with Browns
nbc_ffhh_33stribling_260424.jpg
02:11
Stribling has ‘opportunity’ to contribute with SF
nbc_nba_mailbag_260424.jpg
11:48
Would NOTB crew rather be NBA player or rapper?
nbc_nba_seriespredictions_260424.jpg
10:26
Miller: Timberwolves have ‘a lot of momentum’
nbc_nba_draftkings_260424.jpg
04:24
Will Sengun increase rebounding numbers?
nbc_nba_knickshawks_260424.jpg
09:28
Heard: Hawks have ‘wanted it more’ against Knicks
nbc_nba_playofftakeaways_260424.jpg
05:38
NOTB shares biggest takeaways so far from playoffs
nbc_pl_nfgoal5_260424.jpg
01:34
Anderson makes it 5-0 for Forest v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260424.jpg
01:12
Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal4_260424.jpg
01:22
Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_260424.jpg
01:22
Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260424.jpg
01:17
Hume’s own goal gives Forest lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunnf_260424.jpg
12:21
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Forest Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_260424.jpg
03:03
PL Update: Forest stun Sunderland in 5-0 romp
nbc_roto_taylorjenkins_260424.jpg
01:28
Bucks in ‘interesting spot’ after hiring Jenkins
nbc_roto_victorwembanyama_260424.jpg
01:35
Spurs ‘incredibly effective’ with or without Wemby
nbc_roto_jalenwilliams_260424.jpg
01:35
Who will step up for Thunder with Williams out?
nbc_roto_lindorv2_260424.jpg
01:45
Who will play shortstop for Mets with Lindor hurt?
nbc_roto_ritchie_260424.jpg
01:26
Rookie Ritchie had ‘impressive’ debut for Braves
nbc_roto_wheeler_260424.jpg
01:47
Wheeler’s return ‘not a moment too soon’ for PHI
nbc_roto_simpson_240424.jpg
01:33
Simpson to Rams ‘most shocking pick’ since Penix
nbc_roto_lemon_260424.jpg
01:26
Eagles have ‘extremely strong’ plans for Lemon
tate_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:24
Tate will be a ‘pure downfield playmaker’ for Ward
love_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:42
How Love fits into Arizona’s ‘messy backfield’
nbc_roto_knickshawks_260424.jpg
02:42
Knicks season ‘on the line’ in Game 4 vs. Hawks
nbc_roto_thundersuns_260424.jpg
02:08
Anticipate OKC covering in a ‘no contest’ vs. Suns
nbc_roto_pistonsmagic_260424.jpg
02:31
Over, Magic win best bets for Game 3 vs. Pistons