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Nelly Korda with another 65 leaves the field behind at Chevron Championship

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Is Beck the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future?
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Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron

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HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round

April 24, 2026 08:47 PM
Watch highlights from the first round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
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