MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Ken Roczen coming out of hole.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win

January 31, 2026 06:03 PM
Todd Pletcher trained Nearly survives the fast opening pace to run away with the Holy Bull Stakes, earning 20 points towards Kentucky Derby qualifying.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_top10goalsjanv3_260127.jpg
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
nbc_hor_forwardgal_260131.jpg
02:41
On Time Girl storms to Forward Gal Stakes win
nbc_pl_interviews_260131.jpg
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
nbc_pl_studioreax_260131.jpg
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_liveve_260131.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260131.jpg
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260131.jpg
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260131.jpg
01:14
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260131.jpg
01:50
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-2 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
02:23
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
01:37
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
01:16
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260131.jpg
01:12
Pedro heads Chelsea within one of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_260131.jpg
03:18
Todibo sent off for grabbing Pedro’s throat
nbc_pl_chewhu_260131.jpg
14:17
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. West Ham Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_wolbou_260131.jpg
08:36
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260131.jpg
01:25
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhaeve_260131.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260131.jpg
01:20
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260131.jpg
01:31
Beto equalizes for Everton in 97th minute
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal3_260131.jpg
01:18
Gyokeres tucks away Arsenal’s third against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1V2_260131.jpg
01:08
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Leeds United
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal2_260131.jpg
01:00
Darlow’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsarsenal_260131.jpg
09:26
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Arsenal Matchweek 24