Slot likens Ekitike's finish to Brazil's Romario

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Ken Roczen coming out of hole.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Ken Roczen coming out of hole.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Slot likens Ekitike's finish to Brazil's Romario

January 31, 2026 05:48 PM
Arne Slot speaks to the media following Liverpool's impressive 4-1 win against Newcastle, where Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz stole the show at Anfield.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_260120.jpg
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_260120.jpg
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
03:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260131.jpg
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
04:00
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_top10goalsjanv3_260127.jpg
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
nbc_hor_forwardgal_260131.jpg
02:41
On Time Girl storms to Forward Gal Stakes win
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260131.jpg
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_interviews_260131.jpg
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
nbc_pl_studioreax_260131.jpg
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_liveve_260131.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260131.jpg
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260131.jpg
01:14
Ekitike’s ‘wonderous finish’ gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260131.jpg
01:21
Wirtz picks out Ekitike for Liverpool’s equalizer
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
01:37
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
01:16
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260131.jpg
01:12
Pedro heads Chelsea within one of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260131.jpg
01:50
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-2 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whured1_260131.jpg
03:18
Todibo sent off for grabbing Pedro’s throat
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
02:23
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_chewhu_260131.jpg
14:17
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. West Ham Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_wolbou_260131.jpg
08:36
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260131.jpg
01:25
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260131.jpg
01:20
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260131.jpg
01:31
Beto equalizes for Everton in 97th minute
nbc_pl_bhaeve_260131.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1V2_260131.jpg
01:08
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Leeds United
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal2_260131.jpg
01:00
Darlow’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal3_260131.jpg
01:18
Gyokeres tucks away Arsenal’s third against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal4_260131.jpg
01:24
Jesus makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against Leeds