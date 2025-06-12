High Point Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Mere hundreds of yards inside the Pennsylvania state line in the township of Mount Morris, High Point Raceway holds the distinction of being the race closest to Pro Motocross’ headquarters in Morgantown, West Virginia, so it holds a special place in the hearts and minds of several riders. The raceway has hosted races since 1977, making it a richly historic venue.

Ricky Carmichael has the most wins on this track with six. Eli Tomac has the most among active riders with three, the most recent of which was earned in 2022, the same weekend Jett Lawrence earned his first High Point 250 overall win. In the two races that have followed, Jett has closed the gap on Tomac in the 450 class with a sweep of all four motos and two overall wins. In addition to the points that are on the line, Tomac needs to stop Jett’s dominance out of pride.

Tomac and Jett have combined to win five of the last six High Point Nationals.

Is the Competition Closing in?

The competition gap narrowed slightly last week in both classes. Jett was passed at speed by Plessinger in Moto 1 and pressured by Tomac in Moto 2. In 250s, Chance Hymas ended Haiden Deegan’s perfect record of moto wins and scored the overall victory.

Unfortunately, a lack of consistency has plagued the challengers to Jett’s and Deegan’s dominance, and both classes have a 25-point separation between first and second. That is the equivalent of one full moto, or half a round. According to WeWentFast.com, the last time that occurred was in 2010.

Jett continues to make his way through the record books. His 32nd win in the combined Motocross class results last week broke him out of a tie with Ryan Villopoto. If he wins this week, he will be tied for eighth on the all-time combined wins list with Rick Johnson.

Jett’s three overall victories this season place him head-and-shoulders above the competition. And he is the only rider with three podiums this season. Tomac and Plessinger have two overall podiums each and have swept the top five. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper have also swept the top five in the first three rounds.

Jason Anderson has five podiums in six starts on this track. He’s listed at +177 in raw, opening betting odds this week in the High Point Nationals and could be a pleasant surprise.

250 Notes

Hymas’ win last week was notable in that he had a perfect weekend, posting the fastest times in both qualification sessions, holeshotting both motos, and leading every lap en route to victory. Deegan won both motos and was the quickest qualifier the previous week in Hangtown, but he has not yet earned a holeshot in a moto this year.

Drew Adams scored a career-best moto finish of fifth last week in Thunder Valley’s first race, but could not back it up in Moto 2 and finished outside the points in 34th. Kayden Minear was 16th overall with results of 18th and 12th in the two motos in his professional debut.

They will be joined this week by another Australian, Reid Taylor, who is making his professional debut at High Point. Last week’s third-place finisher in the Women’s Pro Motocross series, Jordon Jarvis, is also on the entry list despite being banged up from a crash in Hangtown.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (3 wins, 3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [5 moto wins]

Eli Tomac (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (3 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (2 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-10)

Cooper Webb (2 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Valentin Guillod (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [4 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (3 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 top-10s)

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-10)

Max Vohland (1 top-10)

Jordon Smith (1 top-10)

Casey Cochran (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Followed by Chase Sexton [3-2], Hunter Lawrence [3-2])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Ken Roczen [7-2], Adam Cianciarulo [4-4])

2022: Eli Tomac [2-1] (Chase Sexton [1-2], Jason Anderson [3-5])

2021: Dylan Ferrandis [2-2] (Adam Cianciarulo [1-4], Eli Tomac [6-1])

2019: Eli Tomac [3-2] (Ken Roczen [6-1], Jason Anderson [2-5])

250s

2024: Ty Masterpool [2-1] (Haiden Deegan [1-2], Chance Hymas [4-3])

2023: Hunter Lawrence [3-1] (RJ Hampshire [1-7], Haiden Deegan [2-6])

2022: Jett Lawrence [2-1] (Hunter Lawrence [1-2], Jo Shimoda [3-5])

2021: Jalek Swoll [1-3] (Jett Lawrence [3-2], Justin Cooper [5-1])

2019: Adam Cianciarulo [2-1] (Hunter Lawrence [1-3], Chase Sexton [4-2])

Motocross Previews

Thunder Valley | Hangtown | Fox Raceway

Supercross Previews

Salt Lake City | Denver | Pittsburgh | New Jersey | Philadelphia | Foxborough | Seattle | Birmingham | Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

High Point Betting Preview

Reid Taylor to make debut at High Point

Trevor Colip recovering after stroke

Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results

Lachlan Turner wins WMX Thunder Valley

Chance Hymas earns second MX win

Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder valley

Chance Hymas ends Deegan’s perfect season, winning Moto 1

Jett Lawrence wins Moto 1, pressured by Aaron Plessinger

Thunder Valley 450 Quals | 250 Quals

