Supercross 2025 New Jersey preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has hosted Monster Energy Supercross races in alternating years since 2017, but that pattern was interrupted in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent race in 2023 may seem familiar as it was one of the muddiest in recent history, before the 2025 Northeastern tour kickoff two weeks ago in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Justin Barcia seeks his first SuperMotocross victory since that day, and with unique winners piling up this season, he will look forward to Saturday’s daytime race.

Barcia may be one of the only riders disappointed that Saturday’s weather forecast has only a 10 percent chance of rain in the morning and no discernible chance in the afternoon. Well, Barcia may be joined in that emotion by Aaron Plessinger, who won the most recent mudder in Foxborough.

Even with a fairly long history, this venue has distributed wins and podiums democratically. No active rider has more than a single win, with Barcia joined by Cooper Webb in 2019 and Ken Roczen in 2016. Eli Tomac also won in 2015 but has not yet returned to racing after breaking his fibula earlier in the year. Eight riders have won the most recent eight races at MetLife.

Roczen leads the active riders entered this week with two podiums. No one else has more than one.

The championship battle remains the week’s focus after Chase Sexton narrowed the gap from 15 points to 12 with his Philadelphia win. Sexton continues to control his fate if he can win the remaining four or earn an average of three points on Webb in the final four races. Sexton won two weeks ago and only lost ground when mired in the Massachusetts mud. Last week, the two riders were evenly matched for most of the race. The difference was how long it took Webb to pass Roczen for second after Sexton grabbed the lead.

If Sexton wins out, he will amass five victories in a row. That feat was last accomplished in 2022 by Tomac. In 2025, no one has achieved three consecutive wins yet.

Sexton has a ton of confidence this week after sweeping the weekend in Philly. He won both qualification sessions before winning his heat and the main.

Webb still holds the advantage as it’s often easier to defend than attack. Webb has two more podiums than Sexton in 2025, and with last week’s second-place finish, he passed Barcia for ninth on the all-time list. According to WeWentFast.com, he is now two podiums behind eighth place, which James Stewart and Kevin Windham share. If Webb wants to win the championship, he will undoubtedly need to take that position before the season ends in Salt Lake City.

The 250 East title battle is closely contested. Two points separate three riders, and they have had a share of the red plate recently. Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker entered Philadelphia with a tie for the points lead. RJ Hampshire was the top-finishing East rider in last week’s East / West Showdown and he replaced Vialle as the rider tied with Hammaker. Any of these three riders can have sole possession of the plate if they win in New Jersey.

Vialle and Hampshire know what it’s like to win the title. Vialle was last year’s Eastern champion; Hampshire won the Western division. Hammaker’s best points finish is fourth in the 2021 Western Division championship.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (4 wins; 10 podiums, 12 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (4 wins, 8 podiums, 11 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 9 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Previous Philadelphia Winners

450s

2023: Justin Barcia (Followed by Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2019: Cooper Webb (Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac)

2017: Ryan Dungey (Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson)

2016: Ken Roczen (Eli Tomac, Cole Seely)

2015: Eli Tomac (Ryan Dungey, Cole Seeley)

250s

2023: Max Anstie (Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence)

2019: Chase Sexton (Mitchell Oldenburg, Justin Cooper)

2017: Zach Osborne (Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo)

2016: Malcolm Stewart (Martin Davalos, Jeremy Martin)

2015: Marvin Musquin (Justin Bogle, Joey Savatgy)

