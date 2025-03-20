Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season returns from its only off week for Round 10 of the series at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, featuring the third Triple Crown format of the year. Chase Sexton beat Cooper Webb at Glendale, Arizona, and Webb exacted a modicum of revenge in Arlington, Texas, by taking the overall victory ahead of Ken Roczen and Sexton.

As Webb begins to establish some dominance in the form of victories, it is notable that the 450 and 250 divisions have combined for 14 winners in 18 features and overall contests, making this one of the most competitive years in the sport’s history.

Webb has won three of the last four Supercross rounds and finished second or better in his last six attempts, but despite several mistakes by Sexton, the gap between the two is a manageable 15 points.

Sexton remains in the hunt due largely to consistency, which has been the hallmark of his most successful seasons, including his championships in 2023 and 2024. Sexton has finished outside the top five only once this year, with a sixth-place finish in Round 2 in San Diego, California. Webb also had one finish outside the top five, and it came the following week in Anaheim 2. Since then, the two riders have an average finish of 2.3.

It will be important for Sexton to finish ahead of Webb this week to keep the gap from widening.

Webb was less enthusiastic than one might imagine last week after leading all 25 laps. He felt he had made too many mistakes earlier in the program, and that residual disappointment bled into the press conference.

Webb is also aware that this level of dominance is the exception to most of his wins. According to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, 31 percent of Webb’s wins come after he’s led wire-to-wire. By comparison, 60 percent of Sexton’s wins come after leading start-to-finish. Webb is among the best riders at pressuring a leader into making a mistake, but he undoubtedly would prefer to lead.

Jett Lawrence is the only other winner in Birmingham in last year’s inaugural race at Protective Stadium. He left Alabama with a 13-point lead on his way to the championship.

In the 250s, West Coast rider Haiden Deegan was the only racer with multiple wins. He has two victories to his credit, which means the division has been graced by new winners every other week. Notably. last year’s Birmingham winner, Tom Vialle, is not on that list.

In 2024, Vialle used Birmingham as a springboard for momentum. A crash and poor finish in the East opener in Detroit was followed by a third-place finish in Arlington and then back-to-back wins in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Birmingham. Vialle spent the next four weeks on the podium and won the championship despite struggling in the East / West Showdown and finale in Salt Lake City.

More importantly, Vialle left Birmingham (which was Round 4 of the 2024 season) with a one-point lead over Cameron McAdoo. He enters the venue this week with four rounds in the books and a one-point advantage over Max Anstie.

Vialle and Anstie are heading in different directions: Vialle has consistently improved (finishing fifth, fourth, second, and second), while Anstie has worsened with each round (first, second, sixth, and seventh). As with Sexton in the 450 class, this is a week to stop the negative trend.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (3 wins; 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (2 wins, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 podium, 2 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (4 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (2 top-10s)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cole Davies (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Cullin Park (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Cole Thompson (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Austin Forkner (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Hardy Munoz (1 top-10)

Previous Birmingham Winners

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence (Followed by Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen)

250s

2024: Tom Vialle (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker)

