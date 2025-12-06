LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR community remembers Michael Annett after Xfinity winner’s death at 39
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/07719a4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+98/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb9%2F10%2F8bc0f36a4b1088c6208304768567%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249596173
Rory McIlroy takes on banana peel, Cam Smith joint second at Australian Open
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_evertongoal2V2_251206.jpg
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_burredcardpires_251206.jpg
Pires sent off in first Premier League start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR community remembers Michael Annett after Xfinity winner’s death at 39
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/07719a4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+98/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fb9%2F10%2F8bc0f36a4b1088c6208304768567%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249596173
Rory McIlroy takes on banana peel, Cam Smith joint second at Australian Open
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_evertongoal2V2_251206.jpg
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_burredcardpires_251206.jpg
Pires sent off in first Premier League start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

  
Published December 6, 2025 11:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, a former Tulane player who was widely seen as a top candidate to take over the Green Wave after Jon Sumrall leaves for Florida, will instead remain with the Tigers, coach Lane Kiffin said in a social media post on Friday night.

Baker “is going nowhere!!!!” Kiffin posted on his X account.

Baker, hired by former LSU coach Brian Kelly, has led the defense the past two seasons and has been one of the highest-paid assistants in college football at $2.5 million annually. Now he’s expected to receive a raise under Kiffin, who agreed last Sunday — in the midst of an 11-win season at Ole Miss — to accept a seven-year, $90 million contract to coach at LSU.

LSU ranked 15th in scoring defense this season, allowing 18.3 points per game.

Kiffin’s announcement that the 43-year-old Baker will remain on LSU’s staff comes on the heels of the Tigers landing a pair of highly rated recruits at defensive tackle: Lamar Brown and Deuce Geralds.

Baker was a defensive coordinator at Missouri before taking he same post at LSU, where he’d also served as a linebackers coach under Ed Orgeron in 2021. Baker also has been a defensive coordinator at Miami and Louisiana Tech.