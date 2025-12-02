Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2ND AT 5 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid - TE (hamstring)

Kincaid emerged from the team’s Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury. He has not played for three consecutive games.

Fantasy Impact: Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Kincaid is labeled as “week-to-week.” Fellow tight end Dawson Knox has failed to take full advantage of Kincaid’s absence and is best left on waivers.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle sees the biggest boost to his fantasy value once he returns from his Week 12 bye.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots are now at full health following multiple injuries earlier this season.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Justice Hill - RB (neck)

Hill will not play in Week 13. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill could return “in three to four weeks.”

Fantasy Impact: Running back Keaton Mitchell will continue operating as the clear-cut No. 2 in Baltimore.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins - WR (concussion)

Higgins missed Week 13 with a concussion and is reportedly still in concussion protocol, as of Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Ja’Marr Chase will continue handling a hefty workload, while Mitchell Tinsley, Andre Iosivas, and Mike Gesicki could see an uptick in usage if Higgins is forced to miss another game.

◆ Cleveland Browns

The Browns suddenly find themselves near full health as they prepare to face the Titans in Week 14.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers - QB (wrist)

Rodgers played through a fracture in his left wrist against the Bills but was entirely ineffective, also briefly departing after a big sack. Fantasy managers will want to track his status throughout the week ahead of a showdown with the Ravens in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: Treat Rodgers as a low-end QB2, if active.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1. He is not expected to play this year.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - QB (fibula)

Jones continues to play through a fracture in his fibula.

Fantasy Impact: Jones has clearly been hampered by the injury but continues to gut it out, keeping him in the bottom tier of QB1 rankings, for the time being.

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See Thomas’ section above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, likely ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey is in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs emerged from their Week 13 loss to the Cowboys absent any key injuries.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE (ankle)

Mayer did not practice all week before being ruled out Friday in Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: As if we needed more reason to play Brock Bowers in fantasy.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

The Chargers designated Hampton to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Those close to the team believe it is “viewed as likely” that Hampton returns in Week 14 against the Eagles.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal is likely to remain involved as Hampton ramps up his activity, although there likely isn’t enough fantasy value on either back until Hampton returns to a larger workload.

Justin Herbert - QB (hand)

Herbert underwent successful surgery on his left hand Monday.

Fantasy Impact: According to reports, Herbert’s Week 14 status will come down to pain management, with the quarterback stating that he intend to play against the Eagles. Even so, the team will be giving Trey Lance first-team reps in practice this week to prepare for the worst case scenario. Fantasy managers will want to track Herbert’s status closely in the coming days.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens - WR (knee, calf)

Pickens was limited on Dallas’ injury report Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Pickens should be ready to go on Thursday following a normal week of practice after playing on Thanksgiving.

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles emerged from their Week 13 loss to the Bears absent any fantasy relevant injuries.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. He is reportedly not yet cleared for contact.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota could continue to start for the Commanders as they prepare to face the reeling Vikings in Week 14.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7. He was designated to return on Monday and practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. He was ruled out for Week 13 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It has been nine weeks since both McLaurin and Brown were on the field together, and the team remains without quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 13.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

The Bears avoided any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 13 win over the Eagles.

◆ Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR (ankle)

St. Brown injured his ankle early in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Packers and has yet to practice this week.

Fantasy Impact: An absence from St. Brown would immediately thrust Jameson Williams into a featured role, considering the team will continue to be without tight end Sam LaPorta. Williams would be in the WR1 discussion against the Cowboys after erupting for a 7-144-1 line last week.

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Brock Wright - TE (neck)

Wright landed hard on his neck last week and has been ruled out for Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: A potential absence by Wright on a short week could condense the Lions’ target dispersal even further in the absence of LaPorta. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) has also been ruled out and rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (hand) is questionable.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden - WR (shoulder)

Golden has missed much of the previous five games with multiple injuries.

Fantasy Impact: Golden is only a touchdown-dependent FLEX if active.

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Recent reports indicate Reed “still has to be given final medical clearance to play.”

Fantasy Impact: Reed has decent odds of returning in Week 14.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (concussion)

McCarthy was placed in the concussion protocol last week but reportedly “will have an opportunity to play” in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: McCarthy reported symptoms on the plane ride home from Green Bay and appears headed for an absence in Week 13. That could leave the team with only Max Brosmer at quarterback, denting the ranges of outcomes of all primary skill position players against the Seahawks.

Aaron Jones - RB (shoulder)

The oft-injured veteran briefly left the team’s Week 13 loss with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy Impact: Jones’ fantasy value is strictly tied to the team’s quarterback situation after they were shutout in Week 13.

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (knee)

London reportedly suffered a PCL sprain in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He reportedly “has a chance to play” in Week 14.

Fantasy Impact: Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Darnell Mooney are now the passing game’s top-two options, though both players lack elite ceilings.

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that included a partially torn ACL, a separate sprain and a bone bruise in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He will undergo season-ending ACL reconstruction.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are healthy following a Week 13 upset win over the Rams.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara - RB (knee)

Kamara reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Falcons. He is expected to miss time and was ruled out for Week 13 against the Dolphins.

Fantasy Impact: Kamara has been on the team’s injury report for most of the season, this time likely to miss multiple games. Rookie Devin Neal appears to be in line for lead rusher duties in his absence. Treat Neal as an RB2 in the coming weeks.

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield - QB (shoulder)

Mayfield sprained the AC joint in his non-throwing left shoulder in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Rams. He reportedly avoided significant damage and played against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: We expect Mayfield to be on the field in a must-win game against the Saints in Week 14.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.” Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that “it’s a possibility” that Evans practices this week.

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winner.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with McMillan, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR (heel)

Harrison picked up a heel injury in his return to the lineup following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Michael Wilson has established himself as a capable contributor in the absence of Harrison.

Emari Demercado - RB (ankle)

Demercado suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 and has already been ruled out for Week 12. He remains sidelined in Week 13.

Fantasy Impact: We expect Bam Knight (knee) to be the starter until Trey Benson is ready to return from injured reserve.

Bam Knight - RB (knee)

Knight swapped out an ankle injury for a knee injury in Week 12. He was limited to open the week before being listed as questionable.

Fantasy Impact: Knight remains FLEX-viable for as long as Benson is sidelined.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window in Week 12. He remains limited in practice.

Fantasy Impact: Add Benson if he is available. He should quickly work his way toward handling an RB2-level workload when active.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates. Colby Parkinson should be viewed as the team’s starter. Davis Allen is capable as well. The Panthers struggle to cover opposing tight ends.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12, and now Week 13. Reports then surfaced that Aiyuk and the 49ers are “headed for divorce” after the team voided his 2025 guarantees.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold - QB (ankle)

Darnold picked up an ankle injury in the team’s Week 13 shutout victory over the Vikings.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Darnold is expected to be fine for Week 14.

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Friday and remains sidelined early in Week 12. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9.