MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
Texas Tech Big 12 Champ
Texas Tech wins Big 12 title and likely first-round CFP bye with 34-7 win over BYU
Billy Napier
James Madison hires fired Florida coach Billy Napier to take over for Bob Chesney

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
nbc_pl_goalzone_farke_251206.jpg
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home

December 6, 2025 03:10 PM
Richmond men's basketball defeated Old Dominion Saturday Afternoon with three players notching double-figures to maintain the Spiders undefeated record at home this season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
nbc_cbb_uconncheckin_251205.jpg
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
nbc_cbb_bigeastfitb_251205.jpg
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_251202.jpg
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?
nbc_cbb_highlightsandkohlerv2_251202.jpg
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
nbc_cbb_tomizzo_251202.jpg
05:11
Izzo credits MSU for meeting Iowa’s challenge
nbc_cbb_michiganpurdue_251202.jpg
02:43
Who’s better, Michigan or Purdue?
nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
penn_state_thumb.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best résumé in college basketball
PSU_Boston_U_251125.jpg
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
usf_minn_bb_hl_251122.jpg
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
nbc_cbb_kstateneb_251121.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
nbc_mcbb_msstvsunm_251121.jpg
05:01
Highlights: New Mexico holds off Mississippi State
nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_saunderspost_251121.jpg
07:25
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_dybantsacomp_251121.jpg
04:36
HLs: Dybantsa imposes his will vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_halftimehl_251121.jpg
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_cbb_souwsh_251118.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
nbc_pl_goalzone_farke_251206.jpg
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
nbc_pl_leeliv_251206.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_goalzone_tanakaintrv_251206.jpg
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalzone_leevliv_251206.jpg
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251206.jpg
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_pl_bou_che_251206.jpg
09:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_newvbur_251206.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_evertonnottingham_251206.jpg
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_mcsun_251206.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_totbre_251206.jpg
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_flemmingburgoal_251206.jpg
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle
nbc_pl_sunred1_251206.jpg
02:33
O’Nien sent off for dangerous tackle against City
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_251206.jpg
01:09
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251206.jpg
01:42
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_gordongoalnew_251206.jpg
01:45
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_evertongoal2V2_251206.jpg
01:31
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_burredcardpires_251206.jpg
01:31
Pires sent off in first Premier League start
nbc_pl_newgoalbrunov2_251206.jpg
01:14
Guimaraes’ Olimpico gives Newcastle lead
oly_frmhp_snowleage_goeppercrash_251206.jpg
01:27
Goepper suffers fall in Snow League freeski semis
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251206.jpg
01:23
Simons dazzles, fires Spurs 2-0 in front of Bees
oly_frwhp_gukexinfinal_251206.jpg
03:23
Eileen Gu wins The Snow League’s first freeski