Daily schedule for 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway will be a hive of daily activity this month for the 64th running of the Rolex 24 endurance race that signals the annual kickoff of the major-league auto racing schedule and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 test session will unfold with more than 10 hours of practice on the Jan. 16-18 weekend, which also will feature Michelin Pilot Challenge testing and two VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races on Peacock.

The second week of IMSA action on Daytona’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course will begin Jan. 21 with Mazda MX-5 Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge practice.

Preliminary 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list The IMSA season opener will have a full field of 61 cars.

Qualifying for both series and the Rolex 24 at Daytona will take place Jan. 22, which also will feature the MX-5 Cup season opener. The series will race again Jan. 23 ahead of the four-hour season opener for the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The green flag for the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona will drop at 1:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 24 with coverage beginning on NBC and Peacock, which will have flag-to-flag streaming of the race (and the 2026 IMSA season).

Here are all the start times and the full schedule of all the IMSA series racing at Daytona International Speedway in January, starting with the Roar test session:

Rolex 24 Daytona daily schedule

Friday, Jan. 16

8:30-9:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10-10:40 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:15-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

3-3:40 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

4-6 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, Jan. 17

8:40-10:10 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge test session

10:25-11 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test session

2-2:45 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

3:10-4:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test session

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge test session

6:30-8:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test session

Sunday, Jan. 18

9:45-10:45 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test session

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge test session

1:20-2:05 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

2:30-4 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test session

Wednesday, Jan. 21

1-1:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

3-4 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

4:15-4:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

Thursday, Jan. 22

8:45-9:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:05-11:35 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

1:15-1:50 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

2:10-3:25 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:15-6 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

6:15-7:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Friday, Jan. 23

10-10:45 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

11:05 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:45-5:45 p.m.: BMW M Endurance Challenge At Daytona (Peacock)

Saturday, Jan. 24

1:40 p.m.: Rolex 24 At Daytona (Peacock; NBC from 1:30-2:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 25

1:40 p.m.: Rolex 24 at Daytona concludes (Peacock; NBC from noon-2 p.m.)