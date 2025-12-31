Preliminary 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

A capacity field of 61 cars will be at Daytona International Speedway next month for the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona and its Roar Before the Rolex 24 test session.

IMSA released the preliminary entry list for the endurance race classic that will open the 2026 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The car breakdown across the four categories at Daytona: 11 entries in Grand Touring Prototype, 14 in Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 15 in Grand Touring Daytona Pro and 21 in Grand Touring Daytona.

PRELIMINARY ENTRY LIST: Click here for the driver and team configurations in the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona

There are 12 manufacturers in the field: Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche.

Though the preliminary entry list contains several blank and unconfirmed driver slots, there will be several crossover stars from other racing series driving sports cars on Daytona’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.

The field will include AJ Allmendinger (No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 in GTP) and Connor Zilisch (No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R in GTP) from NASCAR and Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood from IndyCar.

Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 7 963 is back as the two-time defending GTP overall champion but with a revamped lineup. Though closer Felipe Nasr will return, he will be joined this year by Julien Andlauer and Laurin Heinrich.

The Roar before the Rolex 24 test will take place Jan. 16-18, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifying will take place Jan. 22, followed by the race on Jan. 24-25.

