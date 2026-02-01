2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1

HOUSTON, Texas: The Triple Crown format employs Olympic-style scoring with the best average finish over three features determining the winner.

Feature 1

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot with Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo in pursuit.

Max Anstie got a horrible start and is subsequently involved in a multi-rider pileup. Anstie was 19th at the end of Lap 1.

Kitchen kept Deegan in sight, but the gap to the leader was 3.7 seconds with four minutes on the clock.

Anstie was up top 12th at the time.

Michael Mosiman in fourth and Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five as time rolled down to the one minute mark.

Deegan managed the gap and posted a 2.05-second win over Kitchen.

McAdoo remained comfortably in third with Mosiman (fourth) and Vohland (fifth) rounding out the top five.

Anstie climbed to 10th at the end to minimize his points’ deficit.

Feature 1 Results