SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Eli Tomac Press Day 2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
justin rose torrey
Justin Rose delivers a Tiger-like performance at Torrey Pines, leads by 6 shots

nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Eli Tomac Press Day 2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
justin rose torrey
Justin Rose delivers a Tiger-like performance at Torrey Pines, leads by 6 shots

nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 07:03 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: The Triple Crown format employs Olympic-style scoring with the best average finish over three features determining the winner.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track.

Feature 1

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot with Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo in pursuit.

Max Anstie got a horrible start and is subsequently involved in a multi-rider pileup. Anstie was 19th at the end of Lap 1.

Kitchen kept Deegan in sight, but the gap to the leader was 3.7 seconds with four minutes on the clock.

Anstie was up top 12th at the time.

Michael Mosiman in fourth and Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five as time rolled down to the one minute mark.

Deegan managed the gap and posted a 2.05-second win over Kitchen.

McAdoo remained comfortably in third with Mosiman (fourth) and Vohland (fifth) rounding out the top five.

Anstie climbed to 10th at the end to minimize his points’ deficit.

Feature 1 Results

