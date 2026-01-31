 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 empty track.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Austin Forkner profile.jpg
Austin Forkner out of Houston SuperMotocross Round 4 with hand injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_wolbou_260131.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260131.jpg
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260131.jpg
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton

SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 01:19 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: Qualification takes on added importance during Triple Crown weekends as the fastest 18 riders make their way directly into the Features.

Qualification 1

Haiden Deegan (47.554) posted the fastest time in the first qualification session for Round 4 at NRG Stadium after narrowly eclipsing Ryder DiFrancesco.

DiFrancesco (47.790) was 0.237 seconds slower in the first session, but there are few complaints from the team. DiFrancesco is off to the best start of his career.

Levi Kitchen (48.074) landed third on the chart. He needs a strong run after a couple of disappointing rounds early.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman (48.408) and Max Anstie (49.048).

Robbie Wageman crashed midway through Qualification 1 after posting the 15th-fastest time in Group A.

Qualification 1 Results

Last week in Anaheim 2, Deegan paced the field in qualification before winning his second race of 2026.