SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1

HOUSTON, Texas: Qualification takes on added importance during Triple Crown weekends as the fastest 18 riders make their way directly into the Features.

Qualification 1

Haiden Deegan (47.554) posted the fastest time in the first qualification session for Round 4 at NRG Stadium after narrowly eclipsing Ryder DiFrancesco.

DiFrancesco (47.790) was 0.237 seconds slower in the first session, but there are few complaints from the team. DiFrancesco is off to the best start of his career.

Levi Kitchen (48.074) landed third on the chart. He needs a strong run after a couple of disappointing rounds early.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman (48.408) and Max Anstie (49.048).

Robbie Wageman crashed midway through Qualification 1 after posting the 15th-fastest time in Group A.

Qualification 1 Results

Last week in Anaheim 2, Deegan paced the field in qualification before winning his second race of 2026.