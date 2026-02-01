2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

HOUSTON, Texas: The Triple Crown format employs Olympic-style scoring with the best average finish over three features determining the winner.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track.

Feature 1

Ken Roczen earned the holeshot with Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton giving chase.

Eli Tomac got a poor start in ninth.

Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb rounded out the top five.

Tomac had problems getting around Jason Anderson last week and the same was true in Houston. He finally completed the pass up to fifth with seven minutes on the clock.

Sexton got around Prado one lap later.

With five minutes on the clock, Sexton caught Roczen. Tomac challenged Webb.

Tomac took fifth and still had a shot at the overall. Prado was next in this sights.

Tomac to fourth with a little less than two minutes remaining.

Lawrence rides off course and hands third to Tomac. Lawrence fell to seventh.

Roczen held on for the victory over Sexton.

Tomac battled back to third and still had a shot at the overall.

Fourth-place Webb and Prado were also in the hunt.

Feature 1 Results coming soon