2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
justin rose torrey
Justin Rose delivers a Tiger-like performance at Torrey Pines, leads by 6 shots

Top Clips

nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Bryson Tiller scores 21, Darryn Peterson adds 20; No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 250 Triple Crown Updates: Haiden Deegan wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
justin rose torrey
Justin Rose delivers a Tiger-like performance at Torrey Pines, leads by 6 shots

Top Clips

nbc_hor_holybull_260131.jpg
Nearly dominates field for Holy Bull win
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 07:28 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: The Triple Crown format employs Olympic-style scoring with the best average finish over three features determining the winner.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track.

Feature 1

Ken Roczen earned the holeshot with Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton giving chase.

Eli Tomac got a poor start in ninth.

Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb rounded out the top five.

Tomac had problems getting around Jason Anderson last week and the same was true in Houston. He finally completed the pass up to fifth with seven minutes on the clock.

Sexton got around Prado one lap later.

With five minutes on the clock, Sexton caught Roczen. Tomac challenged Webb.

Tomac took fifth and still had a shot at the overall. Prado was next in this sights.

Tomac to fourth with a little less than two minutes remaining.

Lawrence rides off course and hands third to Tomac. Lawrence fell to seventh.

Roczen held on for the victory over Sexton.

Tomac battled back to third and still had a shot at the overall.

Fourth-place Webb and Prado were also in the hunt.

Feature 1 Results coming soon

SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Eli Tomac Press Day.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac half a second faster than field
Riders put more effort into qualification for the Triple Crown formatted races since the fastest 18 head directly to the features.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,