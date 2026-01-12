 Skip navigation
UCLA v Nebraska
Lauren Betts leads No. 4 UCLA to a dominant 83-61 win over No. 25 Nebraska
Kansas State v TCU
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36
jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76

Top Clips

nbc_snf_afcpostgame_260111.jpg
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
nbc_snf_49erspostgameconvo_260111.jpg
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
SNFInterview1-11MPX.jpg
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Monday’s Wild Card game

  
Published January 12, 2026 05:00 AM

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans face Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in the sixth and final Wild Card Weekend matchup. The Texans come in tonight riding a nine-game win streak, becoming just the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start. Meanwhile, the Steelers are chasing their first playoff victory since the 2016 season — a drought that stretches back to 1972. Kickoff is at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. See below for more information on how to watch today’s Wild Card games.

RELATED: DK Metcalf is back for the Steelers

Click here to subscribe to Peacock

RELATED: PFT's final 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks are the kings

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Monday, January 12:

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN and ABC)

RELATED: How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding

How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for Steelers:
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Aaron Rodgers speaking to the media and how his relationship with Mike Tomlin led the Steelers to a division title this season.

Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl:
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
Chris Simms goes over his full bracket predictions for the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs, detailing who he favors in each round and why the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams can meet in Super Bowl LX.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tomorrow night’s LA Chargers vs New England Patriots game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.