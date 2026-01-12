What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Monday’s Wild Card game
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans face Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in the sixth and final Wild Card Weekend matchup. The Texans come in tonight riding a nine-game win streak, becoming just the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start. Meanwhile, the Steelers are chasing their first playoff victory since the 2016 season — a drought that stretches back to 1972. Kickoff is at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. See below for more information on how to watch today’s Wild Card games.
RELATED: DK Metcalf is back for the Steelers
Click here to subscribe to Peacock
RELATED: PFT’s final 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks are the kings
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Monday, January 12:
Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN and ABC)
RELATED: How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for Steelers:
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl:
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
Sign up here to stream tomorrow night’s LA Chargers vs New England Patriots game on Peacock.
Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?
Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.