PFT’s final 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks are the kings

1. Seahawks (last week No. 1; 14-3): If they can avoid the Rams, they’ll get back to the Super Bowl.

2. Patriots (No. 2; 14-3): The “easy schedule” talk ends now.

3. Jaguars (No. 3; 13-4): Can they overcome the best current player in the NFL?

4. Broncos (No. 4; 14-3): With the No. 1 seed earned, pencil them in for the Super Bowl.

5. Texans (No. 7; 12-5): Bring extra holy water to Pittsburgh.

6. 49ers (No. 5; 12-5): They call it “the hard way” for a reason.

7. Bears (No. 6; 11-6): They’re limping into a rematch with their biggest rivals (who are also limping).

8. Bills (tie-No. 8; 12-5): If they don’t win this weekend, will big changes be coming?

9. Eagles (tie-No. 8; 11-6): Can the offense show up for more than half of the game?

10. Rams (No. 10; 12-5): Don’t peek past the Panthers.

11. Chargers (No. 11; 11-6): They need more pieces to climb much higher.

12. Steelers (No. 15; 10-7): Destiny has flashed them a smile; how long will it last?

13. Vikings (No. 13; 9-8): A game here or a game there, and they’d be in the postseason.

14. Packers (No. 12; 9-7-1): Can they get their groove back by Saturday night?

15. Panthers (No. 16; 8-9): Teams that are feeling no pressure can be dangerous in January.

16. Lions (No. 17; 9-8): They need a new offensive coordinator, badly.

17. Falcons (No. 18; 8-9): Big decisions are looming at quarterback.

18. Ravens (No. 14; 8-9): Underachieving since 2019.

19. Cowboys (No. 19; 7-9-1): Underachieving since 1995.

20. Colts (No. 20; 8-9): Riley Leonard may be the answer.

21. Buccaneers (No. 24; 8-9): A 35-33 record with a roster that talented isn’t good enough.

22. Saints (No. 21; 6-11): The “Shough and Duck” offense could bring them back to perennial playoff contention.

23. Bengals (No. 22; 6-11): Eventually, Joe Burrow is going to submit a letter of resignation.

24. Dolphins (No. 23; 7-10): Can Troy Aikman recommend a new owner?

25. Chiefs (No. 25; 6-11): Without Patrick Mahomes, they may not have won a single game.

26. Giants (No. 26; 4-13): Until they can trust Jaxson Dart to protect himself, they need to have a good backup.

27. Commanders (No. 28; 5-12): The expectations were way too high.

28. Browns (No. 29; 5-12): Kevin Stefanski was not the problem.

29. Titans (No. 27; 3-14): Until the game of thrones ends, the dysfunction will continue.

30. Cardinals (No. 30; 3-14): Who’ll be the next one to be fired within four years?

31. Raiders (No. 32; 3-14): This is largely Tom Brady’s fault, even if few will say it out loud.

32. Jets (No. 31; 3-14): The 2025 Jets quit on Aaron Glenn. Good luck in 2026!