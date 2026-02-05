Eagles: Jeff Stoutland will always be a beloved member of our family

Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced on Wednesday that he is leaving that post and the team released a statement in response to that decision.

The statement opened by thanking Stoutland for his “legendary contributions” and said that “it is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players” than Stoutland has over the course of his career.

“Our organization is deeply grateful for Stout’s contributions to our team over the last 13 seasons,” the team said. “In addition to helping to deliver three Super Bowl trips and two World Championships to the city of Philadelphia, he has been a champion of our community, having given much of his time and effort to the Eagles Autism Foundation and many of our team’s philanthropic initiatives. Although he will not be competing with us on game day, he will always be a beloved member of the Eagles family. His impact on this franchise and our community is immeasurable, and it’s safe to say he will always be welcome in the City of Brotherly Love.”

The Eagles noted that they had at least one Pro Bowl offensive lineman in all 13 of Stoutland’s seasons with the team and that five players were named to a total of 15 All-Pro teams.