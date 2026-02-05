 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
nbc_pft_woodson_260204.jpg
Woodson has ‘always wanted’ to be in HOF

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
nbc_pft_woodson_260204.jpg
Woodson has ‘always wanted’ to be in HOF

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles: Jeff Stoutland will always be a beloved member of our family

  
Published February 4, 2026 08:18 PM

Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced on Wednesday that he is leaving that post and the team released a statement in response to that decision.

The statement opened by thanking Stoutland for his “legendary contributions” and said that “it is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players” than Stoutland has over the course of his career.

“Our organization is deeply grateful for Stout’s contributions to our team over the last 13 seasons,” the team said. “In addition to helping to deliver three Super Bowl trips and two World Championships to the city of Philadelphia, he has been a champion of our community, having given much of his time and effort to the Eagles Autism Foundation and many of our team’s philanthropic initiatives. Although he will not be competing with us on game day, he will always be a beloved member of the Eagles family. His impact on this franchise and our community is immeasurable, and it’s safe to say he will always be welcome in the City of Brotherly Love.”

The Eagles noted that they had at least one Pro Bowl offensive lineman in all 13 of Stoutland’s seasons with the team and that five players were named to a total of 15 All-Pro teams.