Preston Boesplug fractures femur in Indy Supercross 250 Showdown

Published March 10, 2025 02:45 PM

Preston Boespflug crashed during qualification for the 250 East / West Showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and broke his femur. The crash occurred in one of the rhythm sections.

Hardy Munoz could not avoid the fallen rider and ran over his legs before also crashing. The session was red-flagged, and Boespflug was carted off track by the Alpinestars Medical team.

Joey Savatgy suffers punctured lung, broken ribs in Indy Supercross crash
Joey Savatgy was coming off his fourth top-10 of 2025, a season-best ninth-place finish in Daytona.
“Rough day today in Supercross,” Boespflug said in a social media post, archived by RacerxOnline.com’s Mitch Kendra. “Ended up with a broken femur and a dislocated knee, but other than that, I’ll be good.”

Boespflug attempted to make his third feature start of the season after finishing 22nd in Tampa, Florida, and 19th in Detroit, Michigan.

