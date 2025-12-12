Colts vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two teams battling for first in their respective divisions meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle when the Seahawks (10-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (8-5).

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak and have won 10 of their first 13 games for the first time since 2019. Yet they still sit percentage points behind Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. They boast a top-tier offense (second in scoring) and defense (sixth overall). Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards this season. Yet they still sit in second place in the NFC West and fifth in the NFC. Sunday’s game is vital to their quest for a division title and the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.

In contrast, the Colts are in their worst stretch of the season. Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis have lost three straight and four of their last five to drop out of first in the AFC South. QB1 Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in last week’s loss, and the team is spiraling. Either Riley Leonard or 44-year-old Phillip Rivers will be under center for a must win for Indy because the rest of the schedule is filthy - 49ers, Jaguars, and at Texans. The large spread speaks to how mountainous the task is no matter who is under center for the Colts.

Phillip Rivers Fun Fact: Should he step under center, Rivers would be the 6th QB in NFL history to play in a game at the age of 44 or older (Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg, George Blanda)

Phillip Rivers Fun Fact #2: Rivers is older than 13 current NFL head coaches including his own Shane Steichen (also includes interim NYG HC Mike Kafka)

Phillip Rivers Fun Fact #3: The last time IND made the playoffs (2020), Rivers was the starting QB

Seattle has outscored their last two opponents, 63-9.

The Colts are looking to avoid becoming the 6th team since the 1970 Merger to miss the playoffs after starting 7-1 or better through 8 games (2012 Bears, 1996 Washington, 1988 Saints, 1987 Chargers, 1975 Dolphins)

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions.

Game Details and How to watch the Colts vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Colts at Seahawks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+675), Seattle Seahawks (-1050)

Spread: Seahawks -13.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -10.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis at Seattle

Colts Expected Starting QB: Riley Leonard

Last Game: 12/7 at Jacksonville - 18-29, 145yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 2GP, 18-31, 145yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 6yds rushing

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 12/7 at Atlanta - 20-30, 249yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 23yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 241-354, 3162yds, 22TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 17 times, 19 carries for 72yds rushing

Colts at Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Sam Darnold is the 2nd QB in NFL history to win 10+ games in back-to-back seasons with different teams (Tom Brady is the other with NE & TB)

is the 2nd QB in NFL history to win 10+ games in back-to-back seasons with different teams (Tom Brady is the other with NE & TB) Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,428 rec yds this season and is on pace for 1,867 rec yds (would be 4th-most in a season in NFL history)

leads the NFL with 1,428 rec yds this season and is on pace for 1,867 rec yds (would be 4th-most in a season in NFL history) The Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home, while the Colts have lost 3 straight on the road

The Seahawks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 home games and in 10 of 13 games this season overall (10-3)

The OVER is 8-5 in Seahawks’ games this season

The OVER is 7-6 in Colts’ games this season

Indianapolis is 6-5-2 ATS this season

Colts Player Injuries

QB Daniel Jones (Achillies) has been placed on IR and declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(Achillies) has been placed on IR and declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Anthony Gould (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Braden Smith (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT DeForest Buckner (neck) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Seahawks Player Injuries

TE Elijah Arroyo (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Jarran Reed (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game NT Brandon Pili (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Julian Love (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Ty Okada (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dareke Young (quad) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

