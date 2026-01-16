Rams vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

The Rams and the Bears will take the field in the final Divisional Round playoff game of the weekend Sunday evening in what promises to be an electric but frigid environment in the Windy City.

Both teams mounted 4th -quarter comeback wins in the Wild Card, with each scoring the decisive touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation. The Rams won 34-31 at Carolina, with Matthew Stafford throwing the game[1]winning TD pass to TE Colby Parkinson with 38 seconds remaining. The Bears knocked off the Packers with a 31-27 win, erasing an 18-point halftime deficit in the largest postseason comeback in franchise history. Chicago scored 25 points in the 4th quarter with Caleb Williams throwing the go-ahead TD to WR DJ Moore with 1:43 to play.

The comeback for the Bears should not have come as a surprise to anyone. It was the seventh time this season that Chicago rallied to win after trailing with under two minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. That is the most comeback wins when trailing in the final two minutes of the 4th quarter in a season in NFL history. That most recent of comebacks earned the Bears their first playoff win since the 2010 season. It snapped the franchise’s 15-year drought without a playoff win, which was the longest active drought in the NFC entering this season.



The Rams have enjoyed far more success in recent playoff history than the Bears. That said, this weekend Los Angeles is looking to win multiple road games in the postseason for just the third time in franchise history (1979 and 1989 seasons). They went on to lose against the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV in the 1979 season and lost at San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game in the 1989 season.

The winner of this game advances to the NFC Championship game. Chicago has not reached the conference title game since the 2010 season (lost vs. Green Bay). Los Angeles has not reached the NFC Championship Game since the 2021 season (won vs. San Francisco before going on to beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on NBC).



This will be the third playoff meeting between these two teams but the first in 40 years. The home team won each of the previous two playoff matchups with the Rams beating the Bears in the National Conference Playoff in the 1950 season and the Bears beating the Rams in the NFC Championship Game in the 1985 season. After beating the Rams in 1985, the Bears went on to win Super Bowl XX (Chicago’s only Super Bowl win).

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch: Rams at Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 6:30PM EST

6:30PM EST Site: Soldier Field

Soldier Field City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: Rams at Bears

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (-198), Chicago Bears (+164)

Los Angeles Rams (-198), Chicago Bears (+164) Spread: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Rams -4.5 with the Game Total set at 51.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Playoff History: Rams and Bears

Los Angeles Rams

All-Time Playoffs: 28-29

Wild Card Round: 7-7

Divisional Round: 12-10

NFC Championship: 5-6

Super Bowl: 2-3

Pre-1966: 2-3

Chicago Bears

All-Time Playoffs: 18-20

Wild Card Round: 3-4

Divisional Round: 6-8

NFC Championship: 2-3

Super Bowl: 1-1

Pre-1966: 6-4

Quarterback Matchup: Rams at Bears

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 1/10 at Carolina – 24-42, 304yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 0yds rushing

Postseason: 1GP, 24-42, 304yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 0yds rushing



1/10 at Carolina – 24-42, 304yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 0yds rushing 1GP, 24-42, 304yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 0yds rushing Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 1/10 vs. Green Bay – 24-48, 361yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 20yds rushing

Postseason: 1GP, 24-48, 361yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 20yds rushing

Bears' Williams is 'as good as advertised' Mike Florio and Michael Holley play a round of 'Show Me Something' ahead of the upcoming Divisional Round weekend, featuring 49ers' Brock Purdy, Bears' Caleb Williams and if Bo Nix can step up to the plate.

Rams at Bears: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Bears have not won multiple games in a single postseason since the 2006 season (the last time they reached the Super Bowl)

Both starting quarterbacks were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft: Matthew Stafford in 2009 (Detroit) and Caleb Williams in 2024 (Chicago)

in 2009 (Detroit) and in 2024 (Chicago) Stafford is the only starting QB left in the playoffs to have won a Super Bowl (won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 season)

This will be Sean McVay’s 15th playoff game as the Rams head coach (9-5 record)

15th playoff game as the Rams head coach (9-5 record) Caleb Williams is looking to become the 1st Bears QB since Rex Grossman in 2006 to win multiple games in the same postseason (Grossman led Chicago to its last Super Bowl appearance that season, losing to the Colts in SB XLI)

is looking to become the 1st Bears QB since in 2006 to win multiple games in the same postseason (Grossman led Chicago to its last Super Bowl appearance that season, losing to the Colts in SB XLI) Williams’ 58.1 completion% in the regular season ranked last in the NFL among 24 qualified QBs

Matthew Stafford has thrown 2+ TD passes in 8 straight postseason games, tied with Joe Flacco for the 2 nd longest streak of all-time, one behind Aaron Rodgers (9 straight).

has thrown 2+ TD passes in 8 straight postseason games, tied with for the 2 longest streak of all-time, one behind (9 straight). Stafford has 12 career wins vs the Bears – his most against any opponent.

Stafford is 5-7 in his career at Soldier Field (16 TD passes and 15 INTs)

The Rams are 12-6 ATS this season

The Bears are 11-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 11 of the Rams 18 games this season (11-7)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Bears’ 18 games this season (9-8-1)

Rams Player Injuries

RG Kevin Dotson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

Bears Player Injuries

WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR DJ Moore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Nick McCloud (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB T.J. Edwards (lower leg) was placed on IR Tuesday and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(lower leg) was placed on IR Tuesday and is OUT for Sunday’s game OT Ozzy Trapilo (knee) was placed on IR Tuesday and is OUT for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the Bears

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rams on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rams on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bears +3.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bears +3.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 48.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

