Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two banged-up teams from the NFC South collide Thursday Night when the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) take on the Buccaneers (7-6) in Tampa.

The Bucs playoff aspirations remain alive by the slimmest of margins. They lead the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South by percentage points. Neither Carolina nor Tampa is in a position to qualify for the playoffs as a Wild Card. It is win the division or go home. The Falcons are playing out the string following a loss last weekend at home against Seattle. Technically, Atlanta still has a pulse, but in all reality, last weekend’s loss at home to Seattle extinguished their playoff dreams.

As mentioned at the top, both teams are banged up. The left side of Tampa’s offensive line is compromised and Baker Mayfield’s options on the outside are limited due to multiple injuries to key members of the receiving corps. Atlanta’s QB1, Michael Penix Jr., and WR1, Drake London, are the headliners on a deep list of injured Falcons.

These teams met to open this season with Tampa winning in Atlanta, 23-20. Rookie Emeka Egbuka burst onto the NFL scene with two touchdown receptions in his first game to pace the attack.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Falcons and the Buccaneers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Falcons at Buccaneers live Thursday

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium City: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Falcons at the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+195), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-238)

Atlanta Falcons (+195), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-238) Spread: Buccaneers -4.5

Buccaneers -4.5 Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Falcons Starting QB: Kirk Cousins

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Seattle – 15-30, 162yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries

Season: 6GP, 84-138, 845yds, 3TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 7 times, 0 carries

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 12/7 vs. New Orleans – 14-30, 122yds, 1TD, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 6 carries for 42yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 257-417, 2722yds, 20TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 24 times, 43 carries for 285yds rushing

Falcons at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

The Buccaneers are 5-8 ATS this season

The Falcons are 5-7-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Atlanta’s 13 games this season (6-6-1)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in Tampa Bay’s 13 games this season (7-6)

The Bucs are 7-4 in their last 11 games against the Falcons

Falcons Player Injuries

LB Jalon Walker (quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Drake London (knee) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

(knee) is doubtful for Thursday’s game S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday’s game DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

(groin) is doubtful for Thursday’s game DL David Onyemata (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Chris Lindstrom (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Mike Evans (collarbone) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

(collarbone) is doubtful for Thursday’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(fibula) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Jalen McMillan (neck) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

(neck) is doubtful for Thursday’s game CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game LT Tristan Wirfs (oblique) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Thursday’s game LG Ben Bredeson (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Haasan Redick (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Tykee Smith (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 44.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

