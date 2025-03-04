What riders said after Daytona Supercross: ‘I honestly still can’t believe it’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 8 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

450s

Ken Roczen — Winner, 450s: “I honestly still can’t believe it. … I had some really good lines. When you make those passes you have to put your head down or else they’ll retaliate and come back. I was just charging the whole time, trying to get a gap. Coming out of these turns, it was really rutty, and very easy to make a mistake, but I just kept my head down and charged the whole way. I seriously cannot believe that this finally happened. ... This is a dream come true.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 2nd, 450s: “You can’t make mistakes, as many as I did, and expect to win. I’m a little bit bummed. Kenny rode great. He was charging through, he got around me, he made the pass stick on [Aaron Plessinger], and he pulled away. That put the urgency on me and I just made too many mistakes after that. So I’m a bit bummed, but overall from a points perspective it was a great night. Yeah, another second place here. … We’ll regroup, try to get it going again in Indy, and not be so complacent this next weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I’m pretty satisfied [with this podium], after the start of the season. First off, I want to dedicate this to my buddy who just got diagnosed with cancer. Jessie Waters, he’s back at home watching, this one’s for you. … After two 22nd-place finishes, a seventh, eighth, ninth, it’s been a ride. But we pulled it off. I love this track, I love this place, and you know we’re always doing it for Dale [points to his Dale Earnhardt #3 shirt he threw over his jersey]. It’s a good night.”

Plessinger 'satisfied' with a podium at Daytona Aaron Plessinger's Supercross season "has been a ride" but puts together his best performance so far after coming home third at Daytona.

Justin Cooper — Finished 4th, 450s: “It was a good day in Daytona. Practice went very well, and I qualified second. I just didn’t get off the gate very well tonight, and I think that was pretty much my only downfall. It was tough. I battled all night and ate a lot of roost. I think I started around 10th in the main. I worked my way up, charged all the way to the end, and made a run at the podium but just came up short. It’s a little bit frustrating. My speed was there today, and everything was good. I just needed to put myself in a better position off the gate.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 5th, 450s: “Not going to lie, this past month has been a bit of a tough one, but that’s racing. Something worth having isn’t ever easy!”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 6th, 450s: “Got my first heat race win of the year at home! Something about the hometown fans will always give you that extra fire🔥 P6 for the night. Looking forward to more great memories🙌🏿.”

Justin Hill — Finished 7th, 450s: “Daytona went alright. Felt good in practice, definitely struggled with the shadows come the night show, still P7. I’m proud of what’s goin’ on. I just want to win one of these damn things so bad.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 8th, 450s: “I’m happy with how my day started, I did well with second in qualifying and third in my Heat Race. In the Main Event I got the holeshot and was feeling really good, but started to get arm pump and that really affected how much I could charge and hang on. I’m frustrated, but can’t complain about the bike because the setup is great and I’m not looking for changes with it. I’ll continue to work on myself and tonight showed I can run with the championship leaders.”

Joey Savatgy — Finished 9th, 450s: “Life at the races is different than it used to be 😂 but I love it. Really botched my chance with a flinch at the gate. Upset but happy with the effort. About last going into the first corner, P9 on the night. Want more tho, back to work 🫡.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 11th, 450s: “What a weekend in Daytona! Strong steps in the right direction. Let’s keep things rolling 💪😤.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 13th, 450s: “Daytona-P13. Wasn’t really sure how this last weekend was going to go lol. I’ve kind of been hit or miss at Daytona, but really happy with how I rode all weekend! Still making small improvements each weekend and I couldn’t be happier🤠.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 16th, 450s: “Thinking about modeling next.”

Jerry Robin — Finished 18th, 450s: “Daytona🏁; nothing like this race man, track is gnarly every year. Struggled a bit in qualifying, made some changes to the bike for night show that helped. Heat race got 10th which is always a bummer and damn I’m actually proud of myself for the effort I put in for that LCQ. Buried so far in the first turn all the way back to fourth was epic. Used a lot of energy so I was a little flat in the main with intensity but looking forward to getting back out there next Saturday in Indy✌🏻.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 21st, 450s: “Straight transfer from the heat was a solid step in the right direction. Not what we wanted in the main but we live to fight another day. Thanks to the Champion Tool Storage, Geebo, Team KMR Racing and the whole crew behind me. Stoked to see all the fans getting behind our program, signing the bike, and people reaching out about our helmet wraps, bike branding, and VIP Experience we do at every round. YOU are the ones that keep our program afloat as we strive to be better every weekend. DAYTONAAAA🌴.”

Hampshire soaks in 'special' Daytona SX win RJ Hampshire "never doubts" his faith and ability after winning the 250 main at Daytona, dedicating his Round 8 victory to his late father.

250s

RJ Hampshire — Winner, 250s: “It’s special. I lost my dad a few months ago and this was his race. Growing up as a kid, this is where I came with him. It was the only Supercross I came to. And he was with us today. Some guy came up to me in the pits and had his old jersey that he raced with back in the day, that was something I never had. He gifted me that and – it just felt different today, man, like my dad was definitely here. … Finally got to burn one [a victory burnout on the banked track] down here in Daytona, that was for my dad, for sure.”

Tom Vialle — Finished 2nd, 250s: “I was leading for a couple laps and [Hampshire] passed me in the race [before the re-start]. It was hard. The track is really tough and tricky here. We were pretty much the same speed, for the entire moto I was not far [behind], but I couldn’t make a move, to be honest. … I made a few mistakes on the rhythm. … and maybe that cost me the win tonight. But I’m happy to be on the podium. It’s still a long championship and we are right there.”

Seth Hammaker — Finished 3rd, 250s: “Feels good to be back on the podium again, back-to-back here in Daytona, which is nice. I always enjoy coming here; I grew up doing amateur races here so it has a familiarity to it. This track never lets you down, it’s a fight out there and I fought hard until the and I feel really good about that one. The start of the season has been pretty good so far. Detroit was a bummer with the sickness, that’s in the past just trying to chip away at points and keep trying to get on the box and click off a few wins and a couple East / West showdowns will help with trying to make up points. I feel good, just trying to keep improving every weekend but I really need to just finish all the races this season, so that’s a big goal of mine this year.”

Hammaker: Daytona Supercross 'never lets you down' Seth Hammaker grabs his eighth-career podium after coming home third at Daytona and hopes to ride the momentum into a 250 East/West showdown in Indianapolis.

Chance Hymas — Finished 4th, 250s: “Decent night in Daytona. So close to the podium but came up just short. Good progress all day and a step in the right direction. The team killed it all day and I can’t thank them enough. Back to work🙏.”

Maximus Vohland — Finished 5th, 250s: “P5 in Daytona great night for me had a rough first two rounds been grinding through it and it [paid] off huge thanks to the team and [Daniel Castloo] for enduring the grind with me and as far as the future goes got nothing to lose and everything to gain nothing but going up from here. See y’all in INDY 🤘🏼.”

Max Anstie — Finished 6th, 250s: “It was a tough night in Daytona, but I made the best out of the cards I was dealt and we’re still in a solid position championship-wise. We’ll focus on recovery and getting ready for Indy.”

Daxton Bennick — Finished 7th, 250s: “Daytona was a gnarly one. Obviously, coming back after not riding for a few weeks was tough. I was running fifth until the restart, so we will take it and come back ready to go at Indy.”

Nate Thrasher — Finished 8th, 250s: “It was an okay day for me in Daytona, but I did my best to salvage points. I’m going to do as much as I can this week to prepare for Indy.”

Cullin Park — Finished 9th, 250s: “P9 in Daytona 🏝️ Love that place but man I struggled all day, just simply didn’t have the pace. Back to work!”

Hardy Munoz — Finished 10th, 250s: “What a day at Daytona!!😁 P10 in the books 🦾. I didn’t know how I was gonna feel this weekend being sick but I felt great on the bike all day✊. Had a great start in the heat race🔥. It felt amazing to ride in the front and really loved to hear the fans in front of the wall jump 😜. Thank you guys 🙌. This will be a Daytona to remember. I can’t thank enough to my team (family) my sponsors and God for giving me the opportunity to do this another year, I couldn’t do it without you guys😊 now back to work and see you guys in Indy 🦾.”

Carson Mumford — Finished 11th, 250s: “DAYTONA well I finished in seventh but unfortunately was penalized four spots for going off the track. I got a good start and came into the second corner battling for third but unfortunately ([Max Anstie] had a crash right in front of me. My only options were to run him over and try and stay in the top five or just go off the track and lose a lot of positions. I obviously chose to do the safe thing and go off the track as I would hope anyone else would do the same if I crashed. I tried to re-enter the track in the next safest spot and even let a few more guys pass me once I got on the track again but unfortunately it didn’t matter. I charged hard from 11th to sixth and after the restart I even passed into fifth for a few laps so that was great! In the end with my penalty I left with an 11th, is what it is I look forward to continuing on my path of progress! See everyone at the next race!”

Jack Chambers — Finished 13th, 250s: “P13 on Saturday in Daytona. Making some small steps but just not fully unlocking it on race day which is frustrating. Missed the feeling of a win even though it was an LCQ🥴😭. More things to keep working on but happy with some progress. Indy up next 😎.”

Chandler Baker — Finished 14th, 250s: “Put it in the main at Daytona, P14 on the night. Thanks to everyone helping me get out here and do this!”

Trevor Colip — Finished 16th, 250s: “Daytona 🏁 P16. Once again a pretty slow start to the day. Qualified P23 going into the show. Had a bad start in the heat race and just took too long to get going. Made it in through the LCQ and hit the gate off the start in the main 🤦‍♂️Made a few passes before the red flag. After the restart I got into 13th but made a couple mistakes that set me back to 16th where I finished. It was pretty cool racing at Daytona for the first time. Onto Indy 💪🏻.”

Chase Marquier — Finished 18th, 250s: “Well that was a pretty rad day! Second day on this bike and felt pretty good. Made improvements every time I hit the track. I have a lot more in me than p18 but I’m stoked regardless how the main went. Didn’t know what to really expect as I haven’t really ridden a 250 in three years and also being away from (Supercross) since 2023. As soon as the gate dropped in the heat all the nerves went away and I felt great. From going around the first time in about last to come back to eighth in the heat was a huge confidence booster for myself.”

Michael Hicks — Finished 19th, 250s: “Supercross on Saturday went well for the most part. I had a really good start to the day in qualifying. I felt great out there and the bike was amazing! Got a good start in the heat and got seventh. In the main event, I had a great start, made a mistake which put me back to about 15th then clipped another riders rear wheel and went down. Bike was all tweaked up and I went a lap down. When we restarted the race, I was last and I had worked my way up to 13th place but I totally forgot I was a lap down which still resulted in 19th place 😂. Big thank you to every at the team for all the help this season

Gage Linville — Finished 20th, 250s: “DAYTONAAA🌴 felt good all day, had a solid heat race going until the end and came up a little short on the wall jump😵‍💫. Main event had a crash early on and wasn’t riding as good as I should have until the restart. Started 19th in restart and made my way to 13th until I got pushed off track and into the tuff blocks and ended up dislocating my finger. Definitely not a good feeling when you see (your) finger across the other ones 🥴. Popped it back into place but the bike was just to bent to finish. Going to see how it goes this week and make a decision for Indy🫡.”

Levi Kitchen — Finished 21st, 250s: “What’s up everybody. Thanks for all the texts and everything. I’m in the hospital in Daytona, obviously. Doing a little better now. “I’m sore but broke (my right collarbone) and have a couple of fractures in my upper back. So, yeah, it was unfortunate. I felt like I kind of maybe found a new level of riding last night. There are some positives to take away, but I got a little bit greedy with that section. I’m just glad it wasn’t worse. I haven’t seen the crash — don’t really want to, because it’s probably pretty gnarly right there, but thank you, everybody. I’ll be alright.”

Cameron McAdoo — Finished 22nd, 250s: “My knee has just not been strong enough today to safely race and my safety along with other riders on the track is the most important. As everyone knows I will always do everything I can to race, but it was not in the cards for us today.”

