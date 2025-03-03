Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, Ken Roczen is sixth winner

Ken Roczen moved determinedly from fourth to the lead in the first half of Round 8 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season and then held off a challenge by Cooper Webb to become the sixth winner of the year at Daytona Beach, Florida, and tie the record for the most wins during a season.

Roczen was as surprised as the fans.

Roczen 'can't believe' Daytona Supercross win Ken Roczen kept his head down and charged his way to his first-career Daytona Supercross win, a "dream come true" for the 30-year-old.

The win was special because everyone wants to win a race at the famed Daytona International Speedway, but Roczen said during the post-race news conference that all his wins are special now that they are coming with less frequency. Roczen had a solid start to his season with four second-place finishes and a third in the first seven rounds, but one thing was missing: He finally was the “W”.

Webb was one of the favorites coming into Daytona because of the four second-place finishes and six podiums he’s scored in seven attempts. Webb is accustomed to being the one applying pressure, but the possibility of finally winning this race forced him into making several mistakes that could not be overcome. Finishing three positions ahead of his principal rival, Chase Sexton, padded his points lead, so Webb was content.

Aaron Plessinger would like to think he has put the early season behind him now that he has his first podium of the year. Plessinger led Daytona from Laps 4 through 7 but got pushed back as far at fourth while his teammate Sexton and Webb battled their way to the front. He kept contact with the top three and moved into that position on Lap 14. This was not only his first podium but the first top-five of 2025.

Known in 2025 for his starts, Justin Cooper did not get out of the Daytona gate quickly. He completed Lap 1 in ninth and methodically worked his way into the top five by Lap 8 of 16. One more pass in the final laps placed him fourth on the chart.

Sexton would like to forget the last two weeks. He crashed late in Arlington as he attempted a sketchy pass on a lapped rider. Daytona was worse. Sexton crashed hard during his heat race and failed to finish with minor injuries and a damaged bike. He won the Last Chance Qualifier and had one of the worst gate picks for the feature. Sexton completed Lap 1 in eight, caught Webb midway through the race and was in third by Lap 10.

The effects of his crash started to take a toll soon after and he faded to fifth in the final rundown. Sexton now has a 10-point deficit to Webb as the series hits the halfway point.

We have been following Kevin Moranz for the past two weeks, and he made that worthwhile by qualifying directly into the feature with a seventh-place finish in his heat. Moranz finished 21st but earned points for the fifth time in eight rounds. He stands 25th in the standings.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Daytona:

1. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

5. Chase Sexton, KTM

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

7. Justin Hill, KTM

8. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki *

9. Joey Savatgy, Honda

10. Justin Barcia, GasGas

11. Shane McElrath, Honda

12. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

13. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

14. Coty Schock, Yamaha

15. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

16. Benny Bloss, Beta

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

18. Jerry Robin, Yamaha

19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

20. Justin Starling, GasGas

21. Kevin Moranz, KTM

22. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

