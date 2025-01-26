Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner

The first three rounds of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season featured three winners and three unique holders of the red plate.

Jett Lawrence had a modest start to the evening and completed Lap 1 in fourth. During the next three laps, he swapped positions with Jason Anderson and Hunter Lawrence until the front of the field was well-established by Lap 4 with Justin Cooper leading Anderson and Jett.

When Anderson cleared Cooper on Lap 6, Jett was forced to show patience. Making a pass at the wrong place on the track would allow Anderson to ride him wide and there is no love lost between these two. Jett was content with second for seven laps until Ken Roczen closed the distance and he knew it was time to go. Jett stood Anderson up on Lap 14 and executed the pass when the leader lost his momentum. Jett was practically uncontested for the remainder of the race and cruised to a 2.496-second lead over second-place Roczen.

Roczen finished second in the season-opener at Anaheim two weeks ago and was content with that position at the time. He was content with second again at Anaheim 2 because consistent top-fives and a worst result of fourth last week in San Diego gave him the red plate for the first time since he made the switch to Suzuki.

Anderson held second-place for three laps after losing the lead to Jett but he could not keep a surging Roczen at bay for long. Settling into third on Lap 18, he scored his second podium of the season. Anderson was also second to Roczen in the first Anaheim race.

Anderson 'excited' for podium finish at Anaheim 2 The rain made things interesting in the 450 Supercross main event, but Jason Anderson was able to weather the storm and secure a podium finish at Anaheim 2.

Chase Sexton did not have a spectacular start but it was much better than the one he experienced in San Diego. Completing Lap 1 in sixth, he never lost a position and gradually worked his way to fourth on the grid.

Still feeling the remnants of flu-like symptoms that slowed him in San Diego, Hunter settled into fifth on the grid, which was his second consecutive result in that position. Hunter sits seventh in points, but needs to threaten for podiums if he wants to erase the 17-point differential to first.

Cooper was one of the unlikeliest hole shot winners of the season. He was caught in a Lap 1 crash in his heat and could only climb to 10th in the final rundown. Cooper won the Last Chance Qualifier but had a horrible gate pick. It didn’t matter and Cooper got the jump on the field before losing the lead on Lap 6 and gradually dropping through the field to sixth.

Jett back on top at A2 as Roczen takes red plate Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael recap an action-packed third round of 450 Supercross at Anaheim 2, won by Jett Lawrence.

Gate pick did not factor into Eli Tomac’s night either. He experienced wheel spin at the gate drop and fell from first to 17th on Lap 1. Tomac moved up through the field until he became embroiled in a contest with Cooper Webb. Tomac minimized his points’ loss with a seventh-place finish, but left Anaheim five points behind Roczen as the field heads to Glendale.

For the second week, Aaron Plessinger retired early and failed to earn any points. He crashed into Dylan Ferrandis on Lap 2 and was forced to retire in 22nd. Plessinger now languishes 19th in the standings with 49 points, nearly two full rounds, separating him from first.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2 Results

450 Supercross Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Anaheim:

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda

2. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

4. Chase Sexton, KTM

5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha *

7. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

8. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

9. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

10. Justin Barcia, GasGas

11. Joey Savatgy, Honda

12. Benny Bloss, Beta

13. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

15. Justin Hill, KTM

16. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

17. Shane McElrath, Honda

18. Jerry Robin, Yamaha

19. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

20. Kevin Moranz, KTM

21. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

22. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

* Holeshot

Anaheim 1 450 results | 250 Results

San Diego 450 results | 250 results

More SuperMotocross News

Drew Adams debuts at A2

Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2

Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1

Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent

How to Watch Anaheim 2

Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity

What riders said after San Diego

San Diego 450 results | 250 results

Eli Tomac, Julien Beaumer win San Diego

Ty Masterpool moves to 250 West

