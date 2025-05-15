Coty Schock to join 450s in Pro Motocross

Coty Schock will compete in the 450 class in the 2025 Pro Motocross season, ClubMX reported midweek following the conclusion of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Schock finished ninth in the 250 Supercross finale and landed ninth in combined East / West divisional points.

With limited time to prepare before the beginning of the outdoor season, which begins at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 24, the decision was not easy, but the team is known for making bold moves between Supercross and Motocross. In 2023, ClubMX moved Garrett Marchbanks from 250s to 450s in order to qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship. Marchbanks finished seventh in the playoffs that season.

“I really wanted to get back on the 450 at some point and this feels like the right time,” Schock said in a news release. “I know the risks with the points and all that, but I am confident I can get the job done to reap the rewards later in the year. Big thanks to the team for their support. I have been on other teams in my career, but these guys are ‘all in’ once the decision was made. Now it is on me to get the job done and I look forward to the challenge. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Yamaha for their support as well. They jumped in to support the program as soon as we made the decision.”

Schock competed on a 450 from 2018, when he turned professional, until 2021 in the Motocross series. He finished a career best of 14th in 2021.

Schock also rode with the 450 division this year at Daytona International Speedway during an off-week for the 250 West division.

“It was nice to mix it up with the 450 guy,” Schock told NBC Sports the following week in Indianapolis. “I was really happy with how the race went’ I was really happy with my riding in the Main. I didn’t get as good a start in it as the heat race, so I didn’t start up front, so I stayed back there. Overall, I learned a lot in the 450 class: how to ride—how the track develops.”

He rode his 250 bike, which lacked the horsepower of the 450s on Daytona’s long straightaways, so Schock had to make up the ground in the corners. He finished 14th in that race, beating eight more powerful bikes.

“Coty is the consummate team player,” said Brandon Haas, team owner of ClubMX. “We build bikes based on rider input and after watching him ride the 450 it was obvious that we had something there. The power-to-weight ratio will play to his advantage along with his mature riding style and race craft. This was not really on my radar but when he said he wanted to do it, the team went to work building him something special. Now, we are all looking forward to what he can do.”

To earn a direct invitation into the SuperMotocross World Championship in the 450 class, Schock needs to make up 65 points on the rider who currently sits 20th in the standings, Mitchell Harrison. The top 20 is based on combined Supercross and Motocross points.

