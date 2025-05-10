 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450 heat results for Round 17: Aaron Plessinger wins Heat 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 10, 2025 07:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb will race head-to-head in Heat 2.

There was a big pileup in Turn 1. Webb and Sexton survive but Dean Wilson wedged himself between the contenders.

In Heat 1, Fan favorites Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart battled early at the front in Heat 1.

Justin Cooper entered the finale with momentum and back-to-back podiums. He was third in the middle stages.

Dylan Ferrandis and Christian Craig were also fast through this heat.

Plessinger won by less than a bike length over Stewart.

Cooper and Ferrandis hold onto their positions as well, but Justin Hill got around Craig late in the race for fifth.

Kyle Chisholm in eighth will advance to his last feature as a fulltime rider.

Colt Nichols (seventh) and Cade Clason (ninth) will also advance directly into the Main.

450 Heat 1 Results

