2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 250 heat results for Round 17: Seth Hammaker, Julien Beaumer win heats

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 10, 2025 07:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY. Utah: Seth Hammaker won the East Heat as RJ Hampshire crashed with two laps remaining and failed to advance directly into the Feature.

250 West Heat

Four riders went down in the second turn after Haiden Deegan took the early lead.

Julien Beaumer kept Deegan honest in the opening laps.

Jordon Smith lined up for the feature, but retired early with injuries from qualification.

With two minutes on the clock, Beaumer passed Deegan and the two race side-by-side for half a lap. Drew Adams was third at the time.

Beaumer took the victory by 4.5 seconds over Deegan.

Adams took the final spot on the podium.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman, and Coty Schock rounded out the top five.

Enzo Lopes (sixth), Lux Turner (seventh), Garrett Marchbanks (eighth) and Jo Shimoda (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

250 West Heat Results

250 East Heat

The three title contenders ran 1-2-3 at the beginning of the heat with Seth Hammaker leading RJ Hampshire and Tom Vialle.

The top three separated by about 15 seconds between each position on Lap 5 before Hampshire began closing the gap on Hammaker.

Hampshire jumped wide crashed with two laps remaining and got stuck on a Tuff Blox; this is precisely what happened to him in the first race of the season. That dropped him to 10th. At the least, Hampshire will have a poor gate pick.

Hammaker won by five seconds over Vialle.

Chance Hymas took the final spot on the podium.

Hampshire was unable to get back into the top 10 and needed to go through the Last Chance Qualifier.

Fourth-place Nate Thrasher and Austin Forkner rounded out the top five.

Cullin Park (sixth), Hardy Munoz (seventh), Maximus Vohland (eighth) and Jack Chambers (ninth) also advanced directly into the Feature.

250 East Heat Results

