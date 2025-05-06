 Skip navigation
Owen Jenner, Shane Richardson die in massive British Superbike crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 5, 2025 08:22 PM
British Superbike Championship - Donington Park

CASTLE DONINGTON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Shane Richardson of Australia in action during the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship at Donington Park on May 26, 2019 in Castle Donington, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Two riders, Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson, died from injuries suffered in an 11-bike crash at the start of a British Superbike race at Oulton Park, in Little Budworth, Cheshire, England, on May 5, 2025. This was the first round of 11 that make up the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.

The British Supersport Championship is a support series for the British Superbike Championship.

The incident occurred on Lap 1 in Turn 1, also known as Old Hall corner, when a chain-reaction crash collected most of the field.

“Owen Jenner (21) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment, he died from a catastrophic head injury,” the series posted in a news release.

“Shane Richardson (29) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries,” the release continued. “He died prior to arrival.”

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, was initially treated at the track but was later taken to the hospital with back and abdominal injuries.

Five riders, Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood, were treated for minor injuries at the circuit medical center. The other three riders in the crash did not suffer serious injury.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, the remainder of the round was canceled.