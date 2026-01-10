What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games

Wild Card Weekend kicks off today with two exciting matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, the LA Rams head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. Then, at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears.

See below for additional information on how to watch today’s slate of NFL playoff games.

Be sure to head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow night for an exciting Sunday Night Football Wild Card thriller between the LA Chargers vs New England Patriots.



What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, January 10:

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11

Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11 Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl:

Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl Chris Simms goes over his full bracket predictions for the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs, detailing who he favors in each round and why the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams can meet in Super Bowl LX.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

