What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Curt Cignetti, Indiana on the brink of reaching ‘happy’ ending with national title
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Minnesota
Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Benny Bloss signs autograph.JPG
Benny Bloss injures wrist in Anaheim 1 press day accident, will miss the start of 2026 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Curt Cignetti, Indiana on the brink of reaching ‘happy’ ending with national title
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Minnesota
Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Benny Bloss signs autograph.JPG
Benny Bloss injures wrist in Anaheim 1 press day accident, will miss the start of 2026 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games

  
Published January 10, 2026 05:00 AM

Wild Card Weekend kicks off today with two exciting matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, the LA Rams head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. Then, at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears.

See below for additional information on how to watch today’s slate of NFL playoff games.

Be sure to head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow night for an exciting Sunday Night Football Wild Card thriller between the LA Chargers vs New England Patriots.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock

RELATED: PFT’s final 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks are the kings

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
NFL coaches, GMs fired: Black Monday live tracker, latest news, rumors and updates from PFT
Tracking all of the news related to coaching and G.M. openings around the league.

RELATED: Matthew Stafford: The story of our loss to the Panthers was me throwing to their team

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, January 10:

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

RELATED: Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson agree QB is “built for these moments”

How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots:

  • When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11
  • Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
2025 NFL wild-card playoff schedule: Chargers at Patriots on Sunday Night Football
The Packers and Bears will play on Saturday night.

Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl:
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
Chris Simms goes over his full bracket predictions for the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs, detailing who he favors in each round and why the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams can meet in Super Bowl LX.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tomorrow night’s LA Chargers vs New England Patriots game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.