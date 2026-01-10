What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games
Wild Card Weekend kicks off today with two exciting matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, the LA Rams head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. Then, at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears.
See below for additional information on how to watch today’s slate of NFL playoff games.
Be sure to head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow night for an exciting Sunday Night Football Wild Card thriller between the LA Chargers vs New England Patriots.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Saturday, January 10:
Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots:
- When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
