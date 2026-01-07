Matthew Stafford: The story of our loss to the Panthers was me throwing to their team

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thrown only two interceptions all season heading into Week 13 against the Panthers. But in that game Stafford threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble, and he says he’s the reason the Rams lost, 31-28.

As he prepares to face the Panthers in the playoffs on Saturday, Stafford says it’s on him to avoid turning the ball over.

“I’d like not to throw it to their team, I think that was the story of the game,” Stafford said. “We moved the ball well in some areas, scored a couple in the red zone, did some nice things, ran it well and just had the turnovers.”

Stafford said no one should put too much importance on that regular-season game, noting that both teams will have some different players on the field in key areas.

“We’re a little bit of a different team now than we were back then, they’re healthier now than when we played them, so there’s some things that are different from what happened when we played them,” Stafford said.

The most notable Panther who is healthier now is cornerback Jaycee Horn, who missed the game against the Rams with a concussion but played every other game during the regular season and is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Stafford said the Panthers’ defense will be better with Horn on the field.

“It’s adding an All-Pro type player. I think both of their corners are as good as you see in the league,” Stafford said. “As far as back ends go, it’s about as good as we’ve seen all year, and it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

The challenge for Stafford will be keeping the ball out of the Panthers’ hands, and avoiding a second big upset in Carolina.