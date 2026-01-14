Sean Payton realizes the challenge of defending Josh Allen

The top-seeded Broncos will launch their playoff run with a visit from the Bills, who beat the Broncos a year ago in the wild-card round, 31-7.

The biggest challenge for the Broncos will be quarterback Josh Allen.

“I think he does so many things well,” Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters on Tuesday, regarding Allen. “When you see him — the first time I really met him was out at some golf course, and you realize how big he is and physical he is. So he’s hard to bring down. He’s powerful. He’s probably first in the league in second-act explosives where he climbs, moves, and then tracks somebody.

“So there’s a lot that goes into that relative to defending him. He has tremendous legs. He’s a fantastic competitor. He was the difference when that game that was close last weekend, and here it is the final drive. It’s been a while since I saw someone gain seven yards on a sneak. He’s one of the stars of our league, and you see it year-in and year-out.”

The Broncos will see it in the first game of the divisional round. The winner will face the winner of the Texans-Patriots game for a berth in Super Bowl LX.