49ers-Eagles attracts 41 million viewers

There’s still nothing like the NFL on a three-letter network.

Sure, Saturday night’s Packers-Bears game on Prime Video drew 31.61 million viewers. Sunday’s game on Fox did much, much better.

Fox has announced that the 49ers-Eagles wild-card game averaged 41 million viewers. It’s the biggest audience for a FOX wild-card game since 2015, and the biggest audience for any wild-card game since 2022.

The audience peaked at 47.758 million between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. ET.

The game featured the two teams that have represented the NFC in the last three Super Bowls, with the Eagles getting there twice and the 49ers getting there once. San Francisco faces the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday night, also on Fox.