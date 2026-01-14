 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

tomlin_new_again.jpg
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

tomlin_new_again.jpg
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers-Eagles attracts 41 million viewers

  
Published January 13, 2026 09:14 PM

There’s still nothing like the NFL on a three-letter network.

Sure, Saturday night’s Packers-Bears game on Prime Video drew 31.61 million viewers. Sunday’s game on Fox did much, much better.

Fox has announced that the 49ers-Eagles wild-card game averaged 41 million viewers. It’s the biggest audience for a FOX wild-card game since 2015, and the biggest audience for any wild-card game since 2022.

The audience peaked at 47.758 million between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. ET.

The game featured the two teams that have represented the NFC in the last three Super Bowls, with the Eagles getting there twice and the 49ers getting there once. San Francisco faces the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday night, also on Fox.